2025 HYBE Cine Fest to run across Asia July 10 to 13
Published: 29 May. 2025, 15:40
- SHIN MIN-HEE
The 2025 HYBE Cine Fest in Asia, an event that screens past concerts of the K-pop powerhouse’s artists in a cinema, is set to take place from July 10 to 13, the music label said Thursday.
Co-organized by the distributor Trafalgar Releasing, the event will be held in some 350 movie theaters across 10 Asian regions, including Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Hong Kong.
In Japan, it will be held from July 10 to Aug. 7.
The event will screen the concerts of four acts: BTS’s “Map of the Soul ON:E,” Seventeen’s “Be the Sun,” Tomorrow X Together’s “Act: Sweet Mirage” and Enhypen’s “Fate.” There will also be sing-along versions of music videos by the likes of BTS, Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen, Le Sserafim, BoyNextDoor, TWS, ILLIT and Katseye.
Last November, the HYBE Cine Fest was held in 11 Central and South American regions in 486 theaters, with some 260,000 attending.
