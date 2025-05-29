 2025 HYBE Cine Fest to run across Asia July 10 to 13
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

2025 HYBE Cine Fest to run across Asia July 10 to 13

Published: 29 May. 2025, 15:40
Poster for 2025 HYBE Cine Fest in Asia, set to take place in July [HYBE]

Poster for 2025 HYBE Cine Fest in Asia, set to take place in July [HYBE]

 
The 2025 HYBE Cine Fest in Asia, an event that screens past concerts of the K-pop powerhouse’s artists in a cinema, is set to take place from July 10 to 13, the music label said Thursday.
 
Co-organized by the distributor Trafalgar Releasing, the event will be held in some 350 movie theaters across 10 Asian regions, including Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Hong Kong.
 

Related Article

In Japan, it will be held from July 10 to Aug. 7.
 
The event will screen the concerts of four acts: BTS’s “Map of the Soul ON:E,” Seventeen’s “Be the Sun,” Tomorrow X Together’s “Act: Sweet Mirage” and Enhypen’s “Fate.” There will also be sing-along versions of music videos by the likes of BTS, Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen, Le Sserafim, BoyNextDoor, TWS, ILLIT and Katseye.
 
Last November, the HYBE Cine Fest was held in 11 Central and South American regions in 486 theaters, with some 260,000 attending.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags hybe bts seventeen tomorrow x together enhypen

More in K-pop

Singer-actor Cha Eun-woo to complete military service in Army band

2025 HYBE Cine Fest to run across Asia July 10 to 13

MAMA Awards to take place in Hong Kong on Nov. 28 this year

HYBE China opens in Beijing as K-pop powerhouse aims to boost presence in local scene

Soojin to release new music in August and tour around North America

Related Stories

HYBE to host New Years’ countdown concert

JTBC2 to air exclusive content from HYBE label artists

HYBE hints at future plans including new songs, artists

HYBE beats the odds with surge in net profits, hints at future plans

[FACTCHECK] MBC-HYBE feud casts shadow on 'Idol Star Athletics Championships'

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)