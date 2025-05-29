 Enhyphen to mark release of 'Desire: Unleashed' with pop-up store events in Korea, China, Japan in June
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Enhyphen to mark release of 'Desire: Unleashed' with pop-up store events in Korea, China, Japan in June

Published: 29 May. 2025, 16:46
Poster for Enhypen's pop-up stores in Korea, China and Japan to promote its upcoming sixth EP “Desire: Unleash″ [BELIFT LAB]

Poster for Enhypen's pop-up stores in Korea, China and Japan to promote its upcoming sixth EP “Desire: Unleash″ [BELIFT LAB]

 
Boy band Enhypen is set to hold pop-up store events in Korea, China and Japan from June 6 to 12 to promote its upcoming sixth EP “Desire: Unleash,” agency Belift Lab said Thursday.
 
In Seoul, the event will be held at the I’Park Mall in Yongsan District, central Seoul, and in Beijing, Guangzhou and Tokyo.
 

Related Article

 
The pop-ups will feature a letter writing event, in which fans can write postcards to the group and a select few will receive handwritten replies from the members. There will also be a “stamp rally” event and never-before-seen videos playing at the venue.
 
Reservations for the pop-up stores are necessary on Weverse, starting Friday at 11 a.m.
 
“Desire: Unleash” is set to be released on June 5 with the lead track “Bad Desire (With or Without You).”  

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags enhypen pop-up belift lab

More in K-pop

Entertainment giants SM, Tencent Music partner to create new Chinese idol group

Enhyphen to mark release of 'Desire: Unleashed' with pop-up store events in Korea, China, Japan in June

Singer-actor Cha Eun-woo to complete military service in Army band

2025 HYBE Cine Fest to run across Asia July 10 to 13

MAMA Awards to take place in Hong Kong on Nov. 28 this year

Related Stories

Enhypen to perform in 10 cities across U.S. and Europe for 'Walk the Line' tour

Enhypen to release second studio album in July, continuing fantastical storyline

Enhypen announces sixth EP release after completing first Coachella performance

Enhypen to release new digital single 'Loose' on April 4

Enhypen's Heeseung, Jake featured in Flo Rida song
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)