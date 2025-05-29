Enhyphen to mark release of 'Desire: Unleashed' with pop-up store events in Korea, China, Japan in June
Published: 29 May. 2025, 16:46
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy band Enhypen is set to hold pop-up store events in Korea, China and Japan from June 6 to 12 to promote its upcoming sixth EP “Desire: Unleash,” agency Belift Lab said Thursday.
In Seoul, the event will be held at the I’Park Mall in Yongsan District, central Seoul, and in Beijing, Guangzhou and Tokyo.
The pop-ups will feature a letter writing event, in which fans can write postcards to the group and a select few will receive handwritten replies from the members. There will also be a “stamp rally” event and never-before-seen videos playing at the venue.
Reservations for the pop-up stores are necessary on Weverse, starting Friday at 11 a.m.
“Desire: Unleash” is set to be released on June 5 with the lead track “Bad Desire (With or Without You).”
