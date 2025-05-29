J-Hope to celebrate BTS's 12th anniversary with a new single
Published: 29 May. 2025, 08:09 Updated: 29 May. 2025, 08:41
- YOON SO-YEON
J-Hope of boy band BTS will release a new digital single titled "Killin' It Girl" on June 13 with U.S. rapper GloRilla, J-Hope's agency BigHit Music said Thursday.
"Killin’ It Girl" will be a hip-hop track that expresses the excitement and anticipation of being in love. The song will mark the end to the series of solo singles he's been releasing so far, according to the agency.
J-Hope released two singles, "Sweet Dreams" and "Mona Lisa," earlier this year. "Killin' It Girl" will be the "completion to the diverse range of emotions that J-Hope has built up through the years," according to the agency.
J-Hope will perform the new song for the first time during the finale concert of his solo tour, "Hope on the Stage," which will take place on June 13 and 14 in Goyang, Gyeonggi.
J-Hope is currently on his solo tour "Hope on the Stage" that began in February in Seoul. The BTS rapper filled the BMO Stadium in the United States in April, becoming the first Korean solo artist to book the venue.
He will continue the tour with two concerts in Japan on Saturday and Sunday and hold two finale concerts in Korea.
June 13 is also the 12th anniversary of debut for BTS. Four of his bandmates — V, RM, Jimin and Jungkook — are set to finish their military duties by June 11 and the last member, Suga, is set to be discharged on June 21.
