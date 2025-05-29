MAMA Awards to take place in Hong Kong on Nov. 28 this year
Published: 29 May. 2025, 11:10
The annual MAMA Awards will take place on Nov. 28 in Hong Kong, marking a return to the region for the first time in seven years.
The awards show will be “up to four times larger” than the last, according to the awards show's organizer CJ ENM on Thursday. Last year, the event was hosted in Los Angeles and Osaka, Japan, marking the first time in its history that part of the ceremony was held in the United States.
Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Korea's music channel Mnet this year, the awards will be hosted in the Kai Tak Stadium, which can host a crowd up to 50,000 people. The Kai Tak Stadium opened for the first time in March this year. It can hold up to 50,000 audience members at a time.
"We will do our best to spotlight the artists and industry professionals who have led K-pop trends and shown remarkable performances throughout the year, and to showcase K-pop’s global competitiveness and stature," said Shin Hyung-kwan, head of the music content division at CJ ENM.
"We will deliver iconic moments that combine the creative stage production and technological prowess unique to the MAMA Awards, which so many people are looking forward to.”
Having started in 1999, the MAMA Awards is known as one of the largest and most popular awards ceremonies in K-pop, alongside the Golden Disc Awards, Melon Music Awards, Korean Music Awards and Seoul Music Awards.
The MAMA Awards was originally known by its full name "Mnet Asian Music Awards," referring to the music-focused cable network Mnet that is operated by CJ ENM. The ceremony rebranded its name to MAMA Awards in 2022 in hopes of expanding beyond Asia.
This year's title sponsor will be Visa. This year will be the third year that the payment company has exclusively sponsored the event.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
