 Singer-actor Cha Eun-woo to complete military service in Army band
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Singer-actor Cha Eun-woo to complete military service in Army band

Published: 29 May. 2025, 15:55
Singer and actor Cha Eun-woo [NEWS1]

Singer and actor Cha Eun-woo [NEWS1]

 
Singer and actor Cha Eun-woo will begin his mandatory military service on July 28 and serve in the Army's military band, his agency Fantagio said Thursday.
 
“Cha recently applied to the Army military band and received final acceptance from the Military Manpower Administration today,” said Fantagio in a statement.
 

Related Article

“To prevent safety incidents due to congestion on the enlistment day, the time and location of his enlistment will not be disclosed,” added the agency. “Therefore, no special events will be held.”
 
After entering the training center, Cha will undergo basic military training before fulfilling his service in the Army’s military band.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea Cha Eun-woo Fantagio military

More in K-pop

Singer-actor Cha Eun-woo to complete military service in Army band

2025 HYBE Cine Fest to run across Asia July 10 to 13

MAMA Awards to take place in Hong Kong on Nov. 28 this year

HYBE China opens in Beijing as K-pop powerhouse aims to boost presence in local scene

Soojin to release new music in August and tour around North America

Related Stories

Want to star in a love story with Cha Eun-woo? Interactive VR film to hit theaters in June.

Astro's Cha Eun-woo to launch solo career this year

Cha Eun-woo's 'Entity' drops Thursday with lead track 'Stay'

Cha Eun-woo to go on Asia fan concert tour next year

'I saw myself struggling': Astro's Yoon San-ha reflects on difficulties that led him to 'Dusk'

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)