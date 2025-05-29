Singer-actor Cha Eun-woo to complete military service in Army band
Published: 29 May. 2025, 15:55
Singer and actor Cha Eun-woo will begin his mandatory military service on July 28 and serve in the Army's military band, his agency Fantagio said Thursday.
“Cha recently applied to the Army military band and received final acceptance from the Military Manpower Administration today,” said Fantagio in a statement.
“To prevent safety incidents due to congestion on the enlistment day, the time and location of his enlistment will not be disclosed,” added the agency. “Therefore, no special events will be held.”
After entering the training center, Cha will undergo basic military training before fulfilling his service in the Army’s military band.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)