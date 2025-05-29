Soojin to release new music in August and tour around North America
Published: 29 May. 2025, 08:24 Updated: 29 May. 2025, 08:41
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Singer Soojin, former member of girl group i-dle, will release a new song in August, her agency BRD Entertainment said Thursday.
"Soojin is getting ready to heat up the summer with a comeback in August," the agency said in a press release.
"Her music will be possible by herself and no other."
Soojin debuted as a member of girl group (G)I-DLE — now known as i-dle — in 2018 but left the group in 2021 after facing allegations of school violence. Cube Entertainment terminated her exclusive contract the following year.
Soojin made her solo debut in November 2023 with her first EP "Agassy." She also held a tour around Asia.
The upcoming music will be Sooijin's first new release in a year and three months since her second EP "Rizz" (2024).
Soojin is also set to tour around North America, according to BRD Entertainment.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)