Actor Lee Dong-gun rumored to be dating Kang Hae-rim
Published: 29 May. 2025, 13:16 Updated: 29 May. 2025, 13:21
Actor Lee Dong-gun, 45, is at the center of dating rumors with Kang Hae-rim, a 29-year-old actor 16 years his junior, though both sides have declined to confirm the reports.
“It is difficult to confirm as this pertains to his private life,” said Lee's agency, W Plus Entertainment, on Thursday. Kang’s agency, Andmarq, echoed a similar sentiment, saying it “cannot confirm.”
The rumors emerged following a media report that the two had been spotted on multiple dates around the Gangnam area in southern Seoul. A previous report the day before mentioned only that Lee was seen with a “beautiful woman,” without disclosing her identity.
Lee was reportedly seen walking closely with Kang, wrapping his arms around her waist and shoulders or holding hands. They did not appear to make efforts to hide their relationship from those around them, according to the report.
SBS variety show “My Little Old Boy,” (2016-) on which Lee currently appears, stated, “This is unrelated to the broadcast. It was neither a blind date arranged by the show nor something to be disclosed on the program.”
Lee married actor Jo Yoon-hee, 42, in May 2017, registering their marriage that month and holding a ceremony in September. Their daughter Roa was born in December that year. The couple divorced in 2020 after three years of marriage, and Jo is raising their daughter.
Kang, born in 1996, first came to the public’s attention as the winner of the Miss Korea Busan-Ulsan regional title in 2016 and advanced to the finals, making it into the top 15. She made her acting debut in the 2017 web drama “Idol Rights Delegate,” and gained recognition for her roles in seasons two and three of KBS Joy’s “Love Naggers” (2018-2025) as a reenactment actor.
She landed her first lead role in the 2022 Netflix series “Somebody” and appeared as the character Jin Se-bin in “Lobby,” a film directed by Ha Jung-woo released last month.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
