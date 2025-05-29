'Dear Hongrang' writer Jang Da-hye finds inspiration in history to craft creative works
Published: 29 May. 2025, 08:44
Historical mystery drama “Dear Hongrang,” which ranked No. 5 on Netflix Korea on Tuesday, blends elements of Korean folk beliefs with thriller tropes to craft a suspenseful tale of memory and identity.
The story begins when Hong Rang, the only son of Joseon-era (1392-1897) magnate Sim Yeol-guk, returns home 12 years after going missing, without his memories.
His half-sister Jae Yi grows suspicious of who he really is, setting off a tense exploration of truth and deception.
Author Jang Da-hye, 45, wrote the original novel on which the drama is based. Her background stands out in the literary world.
She spent her 20s working as a hotelier in the United Kingdom and France, before turning to lyric writing in Korea.
She penned lyrics for ballads including Lee So-eun’s “I Love You” (2006) and Lee Soo-young’s “Tears” (2006).
In her 30s, Jang shifted to essay writing, and at 41, she debuted as a novelist with “Dear Hongrang.” She focuses on stories about ordinary people — or “market street folk,” as she puts it.
Her second novel, “Yi Nalchi, Paranmangjang” (2023), centers on the famed Joseon pansori singer Yi Nalchi.
“I collect the overlooked scraps from old books and unofficial histories and weave them into stories,” Jang said in an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo,
The following are edited excerpts from the interview.
Q. Your latest work, “Takyeong,” consistently focused on unusual professions set in the Joseon era. Why?
A. I wanted to portray the lives of commoners, unlike typical content that revolves around palace politics or court intrigue. By assigning interesting jobs to characters, I aimed to show ordinary life in a new light. I often find inspiration in old books, especially unofficial histories that capture the lives of the lower classes.
What draws you to the Joseon era?
I’ve always found Joseon-era paintings and books fascinating. Also, its social atmosphere has surprising parallels with today, which naturally drew me in. I’ve considered writing contemporary fiction, but I keep returning to Joseon. I believe writers guide readers through their personal tastes.
Where do you get ideas for characters like gravediggers or tomb keepers?
I enjoy tales and odd rumors found in unofficial Joseon-era history books like “Maechon Yarok,” “Yeollyeosilgiseol” and “Eou Yadam.” Much like how a mosquito trapped in amber led to dinosaurs in “Jurassic Park” (1993), small, seemingly insignificant fragments in these texts often spark the beginning of a bigger story.
Has living abroad influenced your writing?
I live in France now and take a deep interest in its history and literature. I enjoy imagining what stories like “The Count of Monte Cristo” (1846) or Joan of Arc would look like if they were set in the Joseon era.
You’ve worked various jobs. Why did you decide to become a novelist?
Living abroad made me more interested in the Joseon period and Korean antiques, which led me to writing. My earlier experiences writing lyrics and essays in my 20s and 30s also helped me transition into fiction.
Did you always intend for “Dear Hongrang” to be adapted for the screen?
I actually started writing “Dear Hongrang” as a screenplay before turning it into a novel. Even now, I write novels like scripts — numbering scenes and specifying characters, settings and times. It’s not necessarily to prepare for adaptation, but because I need to have a clear image in my head to write.
How does your new novel, “Takyeong,” differ from your earlier work?
After “Dear Hongrang,” some readers appreciated my use of archaic or pure Korean words, but others said the language was too difficult. For “Takyeong,” I focused on clearer sentences and reduced the use of Sino-Korean vocabulary.
What are you working on next?
I’m currently writing a mystery novel set in the late Joseon period, during King Gojong’s reign. It follows a search for missing artworks.
