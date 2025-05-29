 Netflix 'reviewing' accusations of hostile work environment on set of 'When Life Give You Tangerines'
Published: 29 May. 2025, 17:38
IU, left, and Park Bo-gum featured in an official poster for Netflix's upcoming series “When Life Gives You Tangerines″ [NETFLIX]

Netflix said Thursday it is currently “reviewing the matter” regarding recent accusations that its popular romance drama series “When Life Gives You Tangerines” had a hostile working environment.
 
“Netflix continues to work with its Korean production partners to foster a better environment,” the company said in a statement. “We are currently verifying the facts surrounding the incident and will thoroughly review the matter to prevent similar cases from happening again.”
 

Earlier this week, numerous anonymous users assumed to be extras or subcontractors for the show posted on X that there were instances of workplace abuse.
 
One user wrote that the show had “a schedule with a reputation that even extras avoided,” adding that, “the production team was so reluctant to spend money that it would stubbornly push through the project as cheaply as possible.
 
“The production crew would neglect even the elderly actors on cold winter days, making them starve and throw them into any restaurant and make them eat for only half an hour,” the user continued, adding that actors were banned from wearing thermal underwear.
 
“We were practically treated like slaves,” they said. “How can you make someone shave or cut their own hair just because it was difficult to wear a wig?”
 
Other users posted as well, some claiming that the production crew tried to cut their wages and that they weren’t given accommodation fees despite having to travel across different regions to work on set.
 
None of the posts have been confirmed to be actual workers from the show.
 
“When Life Gives You Tangerines,” mainly set in Jeju Island, follows the life of protagonist Ae-sun, played by IU, and her love interest Gwan-sik, played by Park Bo-gum, from the 1960s to 2025.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
