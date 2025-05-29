 A first-vote milestone
A first-vote milestone

Published: 29 May. 2025, 19:38
 
 
Two high school students take a photo to mark the occasion of voting for the first time after casting their ballots at a polling station in Hwajeong, Seo District, Gwangju, on May 29 — the first day of early voting for the 21st presidential election. This election is open to all Korean citizens born before June 4, 2007, or those aged 18 and older.[YONHAP]
 
 
