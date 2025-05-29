Acting defense chief to skip annual security forum in Singapore

Acting Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho will not attend an annual international security conference in Singapore over the weekend, the Ministry of National Defense said Thursday, as Korea gears up for the presidential election next week.Cho Chang-rae, deputy defense minister for policy, will lead Korea's delegation, in place of Kim, to the three-day Shangri-La Dialogue set to kick off Friday in the city-state ahead of the June 3 presidential election."Considering the grave security situation on the Korean Peninsula and the domestic political situation, the deputy defense minister for policy will lead the delegation on behalf of the acting minister," the ministry said in a release.Korea's defense chief has attended the annual security forum since 2004 for talks with counterparts from the United States and other major countries. Kim's absence appears to reflect concerns about holding meaningful talks with other countries, as the new government will take office soon.During this year's event, Cho will meet with a delegation of U.S. lawmakers as well as senior officials from Japan, Australia, Canada, the Philippines and Poland for talks on regional security and defense cooperation, according to the ministry.The ministry has been under acting leadership since former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun resigned in December shortly after former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law.Yonhap