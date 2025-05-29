Dueling visions in a democracy under strain

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Two dominant visions for Korea’s future are clashing as the country prepares to elect its next president. What is at stake in the June 3 snap election, triggered by the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, is more than leadership — it is the direction of Korean democracy itself.On Wednesday, Lee Nak-yon, senior advisor to the New Future Democratic Party, declared his support for People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo, warning against the emergence of what he called a “monstrous dictatorship.” The term, once politically taboo, is reemerging in public discourse, signaling growing anxieties about the erosion of democratic norms.The origin of those concerns lies primarily with Yoon. His imposition of martial law on Dec. 3, widely seen as an abuse of power, involved the mobilization of military and police forces to suppress democratic institutions. To many, it echoed the authoritarianism of the country’s past. Voters unsettled by those events are likely to back Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party’s (DP) candidate.But for others, especially those wary of the unchecked power the DP now wields over the executive, legislative and judicial branches, Kim Moon-soo appears to offer the more secure path. Then there is Lee Jun-seok, candidate for the minor Reform Party. His comment during a recent televised debate — “You can’t replace a red Yoon Suk Yeol with a blue Yoon Suk Yeol” — resonated with many seeking an alternative. His support has hovered around 10 percent, according to recent polls.Democracy, it seems, is the defining issue of the election. But the deeper problem may be that Korea is confronting what some economists call “Peak Korea.” For four consecutive quarters, economic growth has stagnated at or below 0.1 percent. The country now holds the world’s lowest birthrate, fastest-aging population and faces heightened external pressure, as both China and the United States shift away from the frameworks that previously supported Korean growth.China has spent the past decade advancing its manufacturing base, surpassing Korea in key sectors such as electric vehicles, artificial intelligence and robotics. The United States, under President Donald Trump, has retreated into protectionism. Combined, these shifts threaten the foundations of Korea’s export-driven economy. While Japan may have experienced a “lost decade,” Korea has endured nearly as long without meaningful economic progress under the Park Geun-hye, Moon Jae-in and Yoon Suk Yeol administrations.Yet these existential challenges have been eclipsed by democratic decay. The major parties, far from engaging seriously with national strategy, remain locked in mutual recriminations.The PPP has failed to decisively break from Yoon and the martial law clique. Many voters still vividly recall the fear of that December night. DP candidate Lee Jae-myung has warned that “Yoon will act as the shadow ruler, using Kim Moon-soo to aim the state’s power back at its people.” That rhetoric has struck a chord with voters.But the DP itself is hardly immune to criticism. Its push to expand the Supreme Court and appoint nonlawyer justices — measures dubbed the “Kim Eo-jun bills” by opponents — was partially withdrawn, but only under public pressure. The party has kept plans to expand the court from 14 to 30 justices, and Lee has reaffirmed this commitment in his official campaign platform. His proposal to investigate Chief Justice Jo Hee-de through an independent counsel, along with a controversial bill to criminalize “judicial distortion,” remains on the agenda.Such moves are seen by many as efforts to dominate the judiciary. Just as martial law suppresses freedom through force, a politicized judiciary can suffocate the rule of law in subtler, but no less dangerous, ways. Venezuela’s authoritarian slide is often cited as a cautionary tale.Ultimately, elections are not decided by clever messaging or tactical maneuvers. They are decided by how closely candidates align with public sentiment. Yoon’s impeachment and Moon’s failure to secure succession stemmed from their disconnect with the people.The voters in this election appear to be searching not only for leadership but for a revival of democratic norms. They will likely support the candidate who most convincingly pledges to restore constitutional balance, defend civil liberties, and offer a vision for shared prosperity built on those principles.That is the challenge of this election. It is not only a referendum on individual candidates but on whether Korea can reclaim the democratic promise it once believed secure.