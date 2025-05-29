Early voting begins amid persistent election fraud claims

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Early voting for Korea’s 21st presidential election began Thursday, just five days ahead of the main election day. This year’s snap vote was triggered by the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, leaving limited time for voters to fully examine candidates and their policy platforms. Yet with national leadership in a state of flux, each ballot cast carries heightened importance.Despite this urgency, groundless conspiracy theories surrounding election fraud continue to circulate. At some campaign events, signs reading “Don’t trust early voting, vote on election day” have appeared, raising concerns about efforts to undermine public confidence in the electoral system.On Wednesday, the National Election Commission (NEC) filed a police complaint against independent candidate Hwang Kyo-ahn and his affiliated group for allegedly violating the Public Official Election Act. The NEC cited attempts to obstruct early voting procedures and intimidate election officials. Hwang even suggested that the recent SK Telecom hacking incident could indicate foreign intervention in Korea’s election system.In a separate incident in Sangju, North Gyeongsang, a man in his 60s entered an election office demanding procedural changes, then damaged the seals of ballot storage containers designated for overseas and absentee voting.Such incidents reflect the corrosive effects of unfounded accusations. Some politicians’ shifting positions have only added to the confusion. Kim Moon-soo, the People Power Party’s presidential candidate, recently encouraged his supporters to vote early — despite having previously campaigned on abolishing the early voting system. His reversal appears to stem from concerns about low turnout among his base.Former President Yoon, who had repeatedly called for investigations into election fraud throughout his impeachment trial, recently viewed a film promoting related conspiracy theories. In response, the NEC reiterated that Korea’s elections are conducted using physical ballots and manual counting, with all stages observed by party representatives. Electronic systems, it added, serve only as supplemental tools.Judicial rulings have consistently dismissed fraud claims. The Constitutional Court rejected Yoon’s allegations during his impeachment trial, and in 2022, the Supreme Court ruled against former lawmaker Min Kyung-wook’s lawsuit seeking to nullify election results. Despite this, conspiracy theories continue to fuel partisan divisions.Voting is both a right and a civic duty fundamental to democracy. Voters must resist disinformation and cast their ballots based on independent judgment. The NEC has introduced new safeguards, including 24-hour surveillance for ballot boxes, hourly updates on turnout and post-vote audit checks, to ensure transparency. Officials must remain vigilant to prevent any breach that might give conspiracy theorists new ammunition.