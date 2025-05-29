Early voting off to record-breaking start Thursday amid concerns over economy, democracy

Coupang to ground Rocket Delivery on Election Day so workers can vote

NEC files charges against 3 for election-related deepfakes

Presidential candidates make final campaign efforts as early voting begins

DP's Lee Jae-myung holds commanding lead in polls with over 50% of voter support

DP presidential candidate Lee leads in 3-way race against PPP, minor party candidates: Poll

Police to deploy snipers amid fear of attacks on presidential candidates

7 candidates, 1 winner: Presidential hopefuls vie for top job as race kicks off

What do they stand for? Candidates announce major pledges for June 3 presidential election.