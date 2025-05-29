 NEC files charges against 3 for election-related deepfakes
NEC files charges against 3 for election-related deepfakes

Published: 29 May. 2025, 19:33
Presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung, left, and Kim Moon-soo cast their ballots during the first day of the two-day early election on May 29 for the 21st presidential election of Korea. [NEWS1]

The National Election Commission (NEC) filed criminal complaints Thursday against three individuals for creating and distributing deepfake content related to candidates in the upcoming June 3 presidential election — the first time it has taken such action under a law newly established to regulate synthetic media.
 
This marks the first instance in which the commission has pursued legal charges against creators of deepfake materials — fabricated images, sounds or videos generated using AI — under the Public Official Election Act since the law was revised to explicitly prohibit such content.
 

Related Article

 
"The three YouTubers under investigation are accused of producing and sharing content that was difficult to distinguish from reality and designed either to promote or obstruct the election of specific candidates in the days leading up to the election," the NEC said in a press release on Thursday.
 
One of the individuals is accused of posting 35 fabricated images, including one in which a candidate appeared to be incarcerated and wearing a prison uniform, on a popular online community board.
 
Another allegedly uploaded 10 AI-generated videos to a YouTube channel with a large subscriber base, using a virtual female news anchor to deliver reports framed as news segments with the intent of swaying public opinion either in favor of or against certain candidates.
 
The third individual reportedly created and circulated deepfake images and videos on a personal social media account that presented a particular candidate in a negative light.
 
Posters on measures to prevent deepfake crimes are seen pasted in front of the Women's Human Rights Institute of Korea in Jung District, central Seoul, on Nov. 6, 2024. [YONHAP]

The content in question reportedly targeted Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party and Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party.
 
A revision to the Public Official Election Act enacted in December 2023 prohibits the creation, editing, distribution, screening or posting of deepfake content for election campaign purposes during the 90 days preceding Election Day. Violators may face up to seven years in prison or fines ranging from 10 million won ($7,273) to 50 million won.
 
“With less than a week remaining until the 21st presidential election, we are concentrating our resources on cracking down on illegal online activities,” the NEC said.
 
It also urged voters to exercise caution when using AI to create videos or images, emphasizing the importance of avoiding violations of election law.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
