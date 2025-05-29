Reform Party candidate under fire for sexist remarks in debate

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Lee Jun-seok, presidential candidate from the minor Reform Party, is facing backlash over a controversial remark during the third televised presidential debate earlier this week. The candidate used an explicitly vulgar expression involving a female body part while questioning Kwon Young-guk of the Democratic Labor Party, referencing a term commonly associated with sexual violence. The comment stunned viewers, many of whom expressed concern over its suitability for public broadcast.Lee appeared to be drawing attention to past misogynistic online posts made by the son of Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung. However, critics argue that no context could justify the use of such language on a nationally televised debate watched by voters of all ages, including children. Some viewers said they were “worried their children might hear it,” highlighting the broader discomfort the remark caused.As a presidential candidate under nationwide scrutiny, Lee has a responsibility to exercise restraint. While robust debate is expected in any election, language that insults or wounds specific genders or social groups undermines the legitimacy of the process. Even if the remark was quoted from another source, the use of such coarse language — more likely to be heard in back alleys than in presidential debates — was deeply inappropriate.If Lee’s intention was to highlight a legitimate issue regarding a rival candidate’s family, he could have chosen a more respectful and effective manner of doing so. By resorting to demeaning language, he undermined his own credibility and blurred the lines between new politics and the outdated practices he frequently criticizes. For a candidate positioning himself as a reformist, such a lapse is especially damaging.Lee recently placed third in several polls, with support hovering around 10 percent. For a candidate representing a party with just three seats in the National Assembly, that marks a notable rise. His appeal to younger voters and the desire for new leadership have contributed to his growing support. Yet youth alone does not define a new political vision. A presidential contender must offer a clear, constructive roadmap for the country’s future.In this regard, Lee’s performance during the latest debate fell short. Rather than offering policy proposals or forward-looking ideas, he appeared focused on negative campaigning. That approach not only disappointed voters, but also raised questions about his leadership potential.Overall, the quality of the debate was disappointing. There was little in the way of meaningful policy discussion. Instead, candidates traded personal attacks and engaged in combative rhetoric. The debate format itself also drew criticism, but the candidates' own behavior revealed deeper flaws in Korea’s political culture. All participants must reflect on their conduct and commit to raising the standard of political discourse.