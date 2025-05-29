Korean, U.S. troops hold special operations drills in Jeju

South Korean and U.S. troops have conducted combined special operations training sessions aimed at sharpening their interoperability against North Korea's threats, including "gray zone" provocations, officials said Thursday.The regular exercise took place on Jeju Island from May 7-23 and comprised sessions on honing troops' small unit tactics, forensics, cyber as well as chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear material identification capabilities, according to the U.S. Special Operations Command Korea (Sockor)."Our first priority is to ensure the defense of our homelands," said Brig. Gen. Derek Lipson, commander of Sockor."We do this every day through a ready, capable and combined special operations force that deters aggression, competes below the level of armed conflict, and will prevail in crisis or conflict if our adversaries ever miscalculate our commitment to a peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific region."The latest exercise came amid Pyongyang's continued military provocations, including the launches of short-range ballistic missiles on May 8 and cruise missiles on May 22.Yonhap