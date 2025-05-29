Asean envoys reflect on cooperation with Korea at Jeju Forum
Published: 29 May. 2025, 18:14 Updated: 29 May. 2025, 18:17
-
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
SEOGWIPO, Jeju — Ambassadors from across Southeast Asia gathered at the 20th Jeju Forum on Thursday to reflect on the evolving partnership between Korea and Asean, its second-largest trading partner and a key geopolitical partner in the Indo-Pacific.
The session, hosted for the first time by the ASEAN-Korea Centre at the International Convention Center Jeju, assessed progress on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) and mapped out future paths for cooperation amid growing geopolitical and economic uncertainty.
The CSP, formally launched during the 25th Asean-Korea Summit in October 2024 to mark the 35th anniversary of Asean-Korea dialogue relations, represents the highest form of partnership between the two sides. It spans a wide array of sectors, including political dialogue, economic integration, sustainable development, cultural exchange and regional peace and security.
The Philippines, which will assume the Asean chairmanship in 2026, stressed that the CSP must move beyond symbolic declarations and be anchored in tangible implementation.
“The proof of the pudding is always in the eating. So along with the CSP, the POA — the Program of Action — also has to reflect the actual impact of the CSP,” said Philippine Ambassador Maria Theresa B. Dizon-de Vega. “We will have to continue working on the POA to make sure that the vision comes to fruition."
She called for a concrete POA to realize its goals, with a focus on maritime security, digital payments and connectivity, energy transition, and green tourism. She also proposed expanding public diplomacy and cultural exchanges to deepen Korea’s presence and influence within Asean.
Laos, which chaired Asean in 2024 and oversaw the elevation of ties to the CSP, emphasized the role even smaller nations can play in leading diplomatic initiatives.
Ambassador Songkane Luangmuninthone of Laos presented a forward-looking development strategy encompassing clean energy, healthcare and agricultural infrastructure, and digital transformation. As Laos prepares to graduate from Least Developed Country (LDC) status in 2026, it also called for improved trade systems and long-term Korean investment in sustainable infrastructure.
Malaysia, the incoming 2025 chair, framed its approach under the theme of “inclusive multilateralism,” prioritizing balanced and sustainable development.
Ambassador Dato’ Mohd Zamruni bin Khalid of Malaysia underscored the need to reinforce Asean centrality in the Indo-Pacific while expanding people-centered cooperation through digital transformation, vocational training and youth exchange. Malaysia also expressed hopes for joint efforts with Korea in environmental initiatives, particularly biodiversity and renewable energy.
Thailand proposed concrete steps to strengthen economic cooperation, including upgrading the Asean-Korea Free Trade Agreement and better implementing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).
Ambassador Tanee Sangrat of Thailand also pointed to growing security concerns, emphasizing cooperation in cybersecurity, disaster response and transnational crime prevention. He also highlighted opportunities in smart economic cooperation, particularly for small businesses, women and youth, and suggested capitalizing on Korean cultural influence by expanding people-to-people exchanges and Korean language education in Thailand.
Throughout the discussion, the panelists also touched on public perceptions of Korea across Asean, sharing candid reflections on their own diplomatic experiences and how trust, visibility and shared values shape the partnership.
Recent figures show growing engagement across sectors.
Trade volume between Korea and Asean reached $64.6 billion between January and April 2025, a 3.7 percent year-on-year increase, according to Korea Customs Service data. Korean investment in the region totaled $7.7 billion as of 2024, with 769 Korean firms operating.
People-to-people ties remain equally strong — the number of Asean nationals residing in Korea has now surpassed 740,000, which is the largest foreign community in the country.
Founded in 2009, the ASEAN-Korea Centre is the only intergovernmental body solely dedicated to promoting cooperation between Korea and Asean.
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)