Close S. Korea-Japan coordination crucial amid Trump policy moves: ex-Japanese minister

Korea and Japan should step up dialogue and coordination on shared security and economic challenges, such as U.S. tariff measures, as such efforts would benefit both countries amid uncertain policy directions in Washington, a former senior Japanese diplomat said Wednesday.Kenichiro Sasae, who served as vice foreign minister from 2008-2010, made the remarks, stressing that both Tokyo and Seoul face a host of similar issues that may call for joint responses when dealing with the second Donald Trump administration."I do think that it's beneficial for both sides to exchange views and coordinate on how to respond to Trump's deals," Sasae said during a media roundtable on the southern island of Jeju, where he was visiting to attend the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity."It's in our mutual interest to discuss what issues we're concerned about, and how we might be able to address them ... in terms of security and the economy," he said.Given shared concerns over Trump's tariff hikes and security issues, such as burden-sharing with the United States for the stationing of American troops, Sasae suggested that the current diplomatic landscape could elevate bilateral cooperation to a new level beyond the security and economic realms."There are common issues like nuclear energy, natural gas, where Japan and Korea can respond jointly and pursue shared interests by working together," he said.Regarding the longstanding historical issues stemming from Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of Korea, Sasae emphasized the importance of maintaining dialogue to prevent bilateral relations from falling into yet another downward spiral.During his time as a diplomat, he was deeply engaged in the crafting of the landmark 1998 joint declaration adopted by then Korean President Kim Dae-jung and Japanese Prime Minister Kenzo Obuchi.In the declaration, the two leaders called for overcoming the past and building new relations, with Obuchi expressing remorse for the "horrendous damage and pain" Japan's colonial rule inflicted on the Korean people.Sasae is known to have played a key role in persuading his reluctant government to include the word "apology" for the colonial period."I think there are many areas where it has fallen short," he said of the declaration in retrospect."It's important that the shuttle diplomacy between heads of state continues," he said, referring to the regular leaders' exchanges that resumed under the former Yoon Suk Yeol government.In light of Korea's upcoming presidential election next week, Sasae expressed hope that the next leader would build upon the past progress rather than overturn it."No matter who becomes president [in Korea], historical issues should be addressed based on the difficult processes that have already been undertaken," he said. "I hope that whoever wins, his policies will help move relations forward, rather than overturning what has been achieved."