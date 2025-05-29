Korea's biggest veterinary hospital to be built in Busan by 2027
The animal hospital will be built on a 13,300 square meter (143,160 square feet) plot of land at Tongmyong University's campus in Nam District, Busan, the city announced Thursday.
According to the city, the hospital will be Korea's biggest veterinary hospital.
The hospital is set to be built following a memorandum of understanding signed between Busan, Tongmyong University and Gyeongsang National University in 2022.
Tongmyong University agreed to donate land to Gyeongsang National University, which will build and operate the hospital. In exchange, the national university promised to offer assistance for Tongmyong University to run its veterinary studies programs. Busan is responsible for creating relevant support policies and handling administrative work.
Although only Tongmyong University is located in Busan and Gyeongsang National University is based in South Gyeongsang, Busan hopes the hospital can benefit pet owners and veterinary students in the two regions, which are adjacent to one another.
The veterinary hospital will be four stories tall with one basement floor, including an emergency medical center, radiology center, radiation treatment center, surgery rooms and diagnosis and treatment facilities. The fourth floor will be used by university students studying veterinary studies, getting hands-on training and doing research.
Students enrolled in veterinary studies programs will also be given the opportunity to participate in pet-related entrepreneurship programs at the hospital.
Construction will start around October, with the hospital set to be completed in June 2027.
"Gyeongsang National University's veterinary hospital will offer high-quality medical services for animals, while becoming a key infrastructure to develop the pet industry," said Ahn Cheol-soo, head of the Busan's Green City Bureau.
