 Security guard electrocuted at Hanyang Erica Campus festival in Ansan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > K-campus

print dictionary print

Security guard electrocuted at Hanyang Erica Campus festival in Ansan

Published: 29 May. 2025, 10:03
The Hanyang University Erica Campus in Ansan, Gyeonggi [HANYANG UNIVERSITY ERICA CAMPUS]

The Hanyang University Erica Campus in Ansan, Gyeonggi [HANYANG UNIVERSITY ERICA CAMPUS]

 
A security guard received an electric shock during a festival at Hanyang University Erica Campus in Ansan, Gyeonggi, on Wednesday, with performances canceled after the incident.  
 
A security guard in one's 20s, working at the Hanyang University Erica Campus' festival for safety and crowd maintenance, was electrocuted near the back of the festival's performance stage at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Ansan Sangnok Police Precinct on Thursday.
 
The security guard has been transferred to a hospital and is unconscious but still breathing.
 
According to Yonhap, the security guard was taking a break and heading back to work, and was electrocuted when his body came into contact with a metal wire securing the performance stage.  
 
After the accident, Hanyang University Erica Campus' student council canceled all following performances on Wednesday.  
 
The university's festival is a three-day event set to run between Tuesday and Thursday, and the student council plans to announce via its social media channels whether performances will continue to be held on Thursday. Singers ifeye, Chungha and YB are set to perform at the university's festival on the last day.

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
tags korea Hanyang University Erica Campus Hanyang Erica festival

More in K-campus

Security guard electrocuted at Hanyang Erica Campus festival in Ansan

Korea University welcomes students, faculty who no longer wish to attend Harvard

Korea's offering an easy student visa — but you have to study in this rural province

South Chungcheong Foreigner Global Center opens to help province's international residents

Final chance at ₩100 billion: 18 applicants shortlisted for Glocal University 30 project

Related Stories

Hanyang University holds 20th anniversary ceremony in China

Education without representation: Student councils disappearing from universities

Seoul universities form committees to drive RISE projects

Outta here

Universities expand offerings for undecided major students
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)