Security guard electrocuted at Hanyang Erica Campus festival in Ansan
Published: 29 May. 2025, 10:03
-
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
A security guard received an electric shock during a festival at Hanyang University Erica Campus in Ansan, Gyeonggi, on Wednesday, with performances canceled after the incident.
A security guard in one's 20s, working at the Hanyang University Erica Campus' festival for safety and crowd maintenance, was electrocuted near the back of the festival's performance stage at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Ansan Sangnok Police Precinct on Thursday.
The security guard has been transferred to a hospital and is unconscious but still breathing.
According to Yonhap, the security guard was taking a break and heading back to work, and was electrocuted when his body came into contact with a metal wire securing the performance stage.
After the accident, Hanyang University Erica Campus' student council canceled all following performances on Wednesday.
The university's festival is a three-day event set to run between Tuesday and Thursday, and the student council plans to announce via its social media channels whether performances will continue to be held on Thursday. Singers ifeye, Chungha and YB are set to perform at the university's festival on the last day.
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)