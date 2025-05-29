 North Korea completes renovation of Tumen River railway station linked to Russia
North Korea completes renovation of Tumen River railway station linked to Russia

Published: 29 May. 2025, 10:08
This photo, released by the state-run Rodong Sinmun, shows a railway station that links North Korea to Russia across the Tumen River on May 28. [NEWS1]

North Korea has completed the renovation of a railway station that links the country to Russia across the Tumen River, state media reported Thursday, in the latest sign of the two countries' closer alignment.
 
A ceremony marking the completion of the Tumen River Station's renovation took place at the site the previous day, attended by the railway minister, other officials and workers, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
 

"As the Tumen River Station was constructed in accordance with its mission to serve as a border gateway station, it is now capable of guaranteeing passenger convenience at a high level and contributing to railway modernization," the KCNA noted.
 
Situated just below the Tumen River on North Korea's northeastern border with Russia, the station is connected to Russia's Khasan Station by a bridge.
 
The North's 318-mile-long (512-kilometer-long) Tumen River serves as its boundary with both China and Russia.
 
North Korea is believed to have renovated the border station amid growing exchanges and cooperation with Russia, following its deployment of troops late last year to support Moscow's war against Ukraine.
 
Late last month, the two countries launched the construction of a road bridge linking them across the Tumen River amid deepening bilateral cooperation. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.
 
 

Yonhap
tags North Korea Tumen River KCNA

