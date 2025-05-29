Vice ministers of North Korea, Russia discuss closer cooperation: KCNA

Deputy chiefs of North Korea's public security ministry and Russia's interior ministry have discussed pursuing closer cooperation during their talks in Pyongyang, the North's state media reported Thursday.The talks were held the previous day in the North Korean capital between Vice Public Security Minister Ri Song-chol and Vice Interior Minister Vitaly Shulika, attended by officials from the two ministries, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said."During the talks, issues to expand and develop exchanges and cooperation between the two countries' safety agencies were discussed ... in an atmosphere of camaraderie and friendship," the KCNA said.A delegation from Russia's interior ministry, led by Shulika, arrived in Pyongyang on Monday, according to the KCNA's earlier report.Also on Wednesday, Shulika and his delegation met with North Korea's Minister of Public Security Pang Tu-sop, accompanied by Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexandr Matsegora, the KCNA said.The KCNA said the delegation also toured various sites in the capital, including the Juche Tower and the subway system.Yonhap