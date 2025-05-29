 Vice ministers of North Korea, Russia discuss closer cooperation: KCNA
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Vice ministers of North Korea, Russia discuss closer cooperation: KCNA

Published: 29 May. 2025, 09:33
This photo published by the Korean Central News Agency shows a delegation from Russia's interior ministry arriving in Pyongyang on May 25. [YONHAP]

This photo published by the Korean Central News Agency shows a delegation from Russia's interior ministry arriving in Pyongyang on May 25. [YONHAP]

 
Deputy chiefs of North Korea's public security ministry and Russia's interior ministry have discussed pursuing closer cooperation during their talks in Pyongyang, the North's state media reported Thursday.
 
The talks were held the previous day in the North Korean capital between Vice Public Security Minister Ri Song-chol and Vice Interior Minister Vitaly Shulika, attended by officials from the two ministries, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
 

Related Article

 
"During the talks, issues to expand and develop exchanges and cooperation between the two countries' safety agencies were discussed ... in an atmosphere of camaraderie and friendship," the KCNA said.
 
A delegation from Russia's interior ministry, led by Shulika, arrived in Pyongyang on Monday, according to the KCNA's earlier report.
 
Also on Wednesday, Shulika and his delegation met with North Korea's Minister of Public Security Pang Tu-sop, accompanied by Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexandr Matsegora, the KCNA said.
 
The KCNA said the delegation also toured various sites in the capital, including the Juche Tower and the subway system.

Yonhap
tags North Korea Russia KCNA ministers

More in North Korea

North Korea completes renovation of Tumen River railway station linked to Russia

Vice ministers of North Korea, Russia discuss closer cooperation: KCNA

Just hot air? Expert speculates North is attempting an 'Up' with capsized warship.

Lawmaker calls for 2 North Korean soldiers not included in prisoner exchange to be brought to South

North Korea's Mount Kumgang likely to win Unesco World Heritage status after four-year bid

Related Stories

North threatens retaliation against U.S. plans for new sanctions monitoring

Foreign ministers condemn North Korea's missile transfer to Russia

Top diplomats of South Korea, U.S. and Japan blast North-Russia arms deals, Hamas's attack on Israel

North Korea test-fires strategic cruise missiles, Kim declares 'war deterrence complete'

North Korea slams U.S. for being behind Japan's military 'collusion' with NATO
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)