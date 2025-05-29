Early election voting begins with record number of ballots cast in first hour
Published: 29 May. 2025, 09:23
Early voting for the June 3 presidential election began Thursday around the country, with polling stations seeing the highest-ever voter turnout in the first hour an early election voting period.
As of 7 a.m., the first day of the two-day early voting period for the 21st presidential election, 1.21 percent of eligible voters — or 536,315 out of 44.39 million — cast their ballots across the country since voting began at 6 a.m.
This is 0.63 percentage points higher than the same hour during the 20th presidential election and 0.59 points higher than the 22nd general election.
The early voting period runs for two days, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday. Any eligible voter during this time can cast their ballot at any of the 3,568 voting stations nationwide, regardless of their registered address, without prior notice.
Polling station locations can be found on the National Election Commission's website or through major portal sites.
Voters must bring photo ID issued by a government office or public institution, such as a resident registration card, passport or driver’s license.
Digital identification is also accepted, but screen captures or stored image files are not — voters must launch an official app and verify their photo, name and birth date on-site.
When voting in the same district as one’s registered address, ballots go directly into the ballot box. When voting elsewhere, however, completed ballots must be sealed in an envelope and then placed in the ballot box.
Voters are warned not to photograph or damage their ballots, as such actions are punishable under election law.
Taking photos inside the voting booth and posting them on platforms like Instagram, Facebook or X is prohibited.
People can take pictures of themselves to prove that they voted, but only outside the polling station.
Photographing ballots inside the booth is punishable by up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 4 million won ($2,900), according to the Public Official Election Act.
Voters should also be cautious not to make errors when marking the ballot or damage it, as replacement ballots will not be provided.
Ballots marked using unauthorized tools, such as pens, or those marked for more than one candidate will be deemed invalid. Writing outside the designated area on the ballot will also invalidate it.
Disrupting the voting process or damaging ballots may also result in penalties.
Assaulting or threatening election officials or staff could lead to prison sentences ranging from one to 10 years or fines between 5 million and 30 million won.
Election officials have the authority to remove or restrain individuals who cause disturbances or engage in partisan behavior within 100 meters (328 feet) of a polling station.
Police officers will be stationed at all early voting sites in anticipation of potential disruptions.
This follows a recent rise in vandalism of election posters and campaign banners, as well as planned group action by election fraud conspiracy groups at polling sites.
Several presidential candidates will also cast their votes on Thursday.
Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party is scheduled to vote at 10 a.m. in Sinchon, western Seoul.
Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party will vote near a campaign rally site in Gyeyang District, Incheon, also at around 10 a.m.
Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party will vote at 10 a.m. at an early voting station in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi.
Kwon Young-guk of the Democratic Labor Party voted at around 7:30 a.m. in Yeosu, South Jeolla.
The official voting day is June 3, with polling stations open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Local election commissions will store both in-district and mail-in ballot boxes in facilities equipped with CCTV cameras until election day.
Anyone may monitor these storage sites 24/7 through large screens installed at each regional election commission building.
