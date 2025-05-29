Early voting off to record-breaking start Thursday amid concerns over economy, democracy
Published: 29 May. 2025, 17:08
Polling stations nationwide saw a steady stream of voters from early morning on Thursday, the first day of advance voting for the 21st presidential election. People squeezed in their civic duty before work, opening their shops or heading to libraries, making the most of the busy morning hours.
As of 3 p.m. on April 29, the first day of the early voting period, the nationwide voter turnout stood at 14.05 percent — the highest ever recorded at that particular hour in Korean presidential election history.
A total of 6,235,304 out of 44,391,871 eligible voters had cast their ballots since voting began at 6 a.m., according to the National Election Commission.
By region, South Jeolla posted the highest turnout at 26.54 percent, followed by North Jeolla with 24.36 percent and Gwangju with 24.39 percent. In the Seoul metropolitan area, Seoul recorded 13.5 percent, Incheon 13.1 percent, Gyeonggi 12.9 percent and Jeju Island 14.46 percent.
Elsewhere, Busan stood at 12.2 percent, North Gyeongsang at 12.31 percent and Ulsan at 12.12 percent.
At a polling station set up in the Gwangju Education and Culture Center for Students in Sangmu 1-dong, Seo District, Gwangju, voters lined up from early in the morning.
“I’ve been waiting for this day,” said Ahn Yu-jung, a 20-year-old woman voting in a presidential election for the first time. She took commemorative photos with her mother after casting her ballot. “I hope a capable president is elected who can create more jobs and support regional areas.”
Even in the industrial city of Yeosu, South Jeolla, which has struggled amid an economic downturn, voters made their way to the Jusa-dong Community Center to cast their ballots.
“The Yeosu National Industrial Complex, once a pillar of the regional economy, hasn’t recovered from a prolonged slump,” said Hwang Jae-gyun, 61. “I voted for a candidate who can restore the complex’s prominence and revive the national economy.”
Advance polling stations in all 18 cities and counties across South Gyeongsang were also busy. In Changwon’s Seongsan District, home to provincial government buildings and the Gyeongnam Research Institute, office workers lined up from 7 a.m. to vote. At another polling station in the same district, a nonagenarian walked in with the help of their 60-something daughter to cast her ballot.
Former President Moon Jae-in and his wife voted around 9 a.m. at the Habuk-myeon Community Center in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang, near their retirement residence in Pyeongsan Village. South Gyeongsang Gov. Park Wan-su cast his vote at the Gyeongnam Research Institute polling station at around 10:10 a.m.
At a polling station inside Docheon Elementary School in Jinhae District, Changwon — near the Jinhae Naval Base Command — service members in uniform were seen lining up. In Geoje, where major shipbuilders Hanwha Ocean and Samsung Heavy Industries operate, many workers in coveralls were seen voting.
Even in Daegu, which typically posts the lowest advance voting rates, 150 polling stations saw brisk turnout. At the Janggi Administrative Welfare Center in Dalseo District, a steady flow of voters was seen at 10 a.m.
“The economy has been so bad lately,” said Choi Eun-jin, 39, who dropped her child off at day care before coming to vote. “I studied the manifestos carefully and voted for a candidate I believe can turn things around quickly.”
Observers attribute Daegu’s historically low advance voting rates to lingering suspicions about vote rigging. In last year’s general elections, the city had the nation’s lowest advance turnout at 25.6 percent, and in the last presidential race, just 33.9 percent.
A couple in their 60s, voting in advance for the first time, said they were curious about the process. “We’ve never done early voting before due to all the allegations, but we wanted to see for ourselves this time,” they said. “We hope the results are fair.”
Former President Park Geun-hye also cast her ballot Thursday morning at the Yuga-eup Community Center in Dalseong County, Daegu. Sporting an updo hairstyle, white sneakers and a navy jacket, she encouraged others to vote.
“Advance voting is important to raise turnout,” said Park. When asked about conservative merger efforts, she replied, “That’s not for me to comment on at the moment.”
In Chuncheon, Gangwon, a high voter turnout was observed at the Toegye-dong Community Center polling station, where about 40 people were lined up before doors opened at 6 a.m.
Heo, 22, said they closely examined candidates’ resumes given the recent political controversies. “There wasn’t a candidate I was enthusiastic about, so I chose the lesser evil,” said Heo.
Kim, 91, said they came early to vote for someone to lead the country out of its current difficulties. “The country is in trouble, and I hope someone who can save it is elected,” they said.
Chuncheon Mayor Yook Dong-han also voted at the same polling station, urging voters to exercise their “precious right.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI KYEONG-HO, PARK JIN-HO, BAEK KYUNG-SEO, AN DAE-HUN, BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)