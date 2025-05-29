Election commission looking into possible breach of protocol at polling station in Seoul
A potential breach of election protocol occurred Thursday during the first day of early voting for Korea’s 21st presidential election, as voters were seen holding unmarked ballots outside a crowded polling station in western Seoul.
The incident took place around 12:15 p.m. at an early voting station inside the Gusinchon-dong Community Center in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, according to local media outlet Maeil Business. A surge in out-of-district voters created long lines outside the station, prompting election officials to distribute ballots outdoors after verifying voter identification.
As a result, many voters were spotted standing outside the station holding ballots and return envelopes before entering the booths. Some reportedly photographed their ballots while waiting, while others left the premises — some to eat at nearby restaurants — without casting their votes, the newspaper said.
“The queue had grown long from around 11 a.m., and our polling assistants managed the line to allow voters to proceed directly into the booth,” said a representative at the polling station.
However, under Korea's Public Official Election Act, voters must enter the polling booth immediately after receiving their ballots. Voting is completed only after placing the marked ballot into the ballot box before leaving the station.
Therefore, there are concerns that voters taking unmarked ballots outside could constitute a violation of the law.
“While there is no explicit legal provision that forbids taking ballots outside the polling station, the local election commission is currently reviewing the situation,” said an official from the National Election Commission.
