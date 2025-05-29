 Kim–Lee presidential merger falls apart on eve of early voting
Kim–Lee presidential merger falls apart on eve of early voting

Published: 29 May. 2025, 10:54
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


A day before the early voting for the 21st presidential election, election officials, including National Election Commission staff and civil servants, conduct a final inspection of early voting stations at the Yeonmu Culture and Sports Center in Nonsan, South Chungcheong, on May 28. [JOONGANG ILBO]

A day before the early voting for the 21st presidential election, election officials, including National Election Commission staff and civil servants, conduct a final inspection of early voting stations at the Yeonmu Culture and Sports Center in Nonsan, South Chungcheong, on May 28. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
On the eve of early voting on Thursday and Friday, the campaign merger between presidential candidates Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jun-seok ultimately fell through, setting the stage for a three-way race in the June 3 election.
 
On Wednesday, People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim visited the Gyeongsang region, while Reform Party candidate Lee reiterated that he had “never considered a merged candidacy.”  
 

Meanwhile, Lee’s controversial “chopsticks” remark — referring to Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung’s son’s alleged comments made in the past on sticking chopsticks into women — made during a televised debate the previous day dominated political discussions.
 
Kim began his campaign with a visit to the National March 15 Democratic Cemetery in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, and continued on to Gimhae, Yangsan, Busan, Gyeongsan, Yeongcheon in North Gyeongsang and Daegu. This was his third visit to the Daegu–North Gyeongsang region during the official campaign period and appeared to be a move to rally his base ahead of early voting.
 
In Yeongcheon, his hometown, Kim was visibly emotional as he recalled, “I had to take my diploma belatedly to my mother’s grave because I had spent time in prison and working in a factory,” and added, “I was an unfilial son, and just thinking of my mother brings me to tears.”
 
Throughout his campaign stops, Kim relentlessly criticized DP candidate Lee Jae-myung.  
 
People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo does a pull-up during a campaign visit to a university festival in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang, on May 28. [JOONGANG ILBO]

People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo does a pull-up during a campaign visit to a university festival in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang, on May 28. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
“With 193 seats, they control the National Assembly and think they can impeach the Chief Justice and hold confirmation hearings at will,” said Kim at a rally near King Suro's Tomb Park in Gimhae. “This is not a separation of powers but a dictatorship of the three branches, trying to establish a totalitarian presidency.”
 
In Changwon and Seomyeon, Busan, he invoked the Busan-Masan Democracy Protests, urging voters to “firmly uphold democracy and prevent dictatorship.”
 
 
“Lee Jae-myung’s dictatorship will happen”
 
“Former Prime Minister and South Jeolla Gov. Lee Nak-yon, who was with the DP, offered to support me,” said Kim while campaigning at a university festival in Gyeongsan. “We must not abstain. Korea is at a crossroads between a monstrous shielded dictatorship and democracy.”
 
At a major rally in Dongseong-ro, Daegu, Kim referenced his ties with former President Park Geun-hye, stating, “We were classmates and served in the National Assembly together,” and added, “There is much that needs correcting about the impeachment of a president elected by the people.”
 
Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung speaks during a campaign rally at a square in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, on May 28. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung speaks during a campaign rally at a square in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, on May 28. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
“We are monitoring [the early voting process] thoroughly,” Kim said, encouraging early voting. “If you see anything suspicious, report it. We can overturn the game if wrongdoing is caught. Every uncast vote is a lost one.”
 
“A vote for Lee Jun-seok helps Lee Jae-myung,” said PPP Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, who joined the campaign rally. “Don’t vote for someone who can’t win.”
 
On Thursday, Kim plans to cast his early vote in Incheon’s Gyeyang District, Lee Jae-myung’s electoral district, alongside former Land Minister Won Hee-ryong.
 
Meanwhile, Lee Jun-seok campaigned in Yeouido Park and Gangnam Station, targeting office workers in the capital region.
 
Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok speaks during a campaign rally at Yeouido Park in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on May 28. [NEWS1]

Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok speaks during a campaign rally at Yeouido Park in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on May 28. [NEWS1]

 
“Anyone who believes in election fraud conspiracies is unfit to lead the country,” said Lee Jun-seok while campaigning at Yeouido Park, hinting at Lee Jae-myung.
 
Lee Jun-seok criticized Lee Jae-myung for “lying to evade questions about his past promotion of such narratives,” and Kim for “trying to revive those suspicions,” labeling both as unqualified.
 
“If candidate No. 1 [Lee Jae-myung] becomes president, he will control both legislative and executive power and try to push everything through,” Lee Jun-seok said during his Gangnam Station rally. “If candidate No. 2 [Kim Moon-soo] wins, the ghost of former President Yoon Suk Yeol will return.”
 
Lee Jun-seok will vote early in his constituency in Dongtan, Gyeonggi, on Thursday and plans to campaign without sleep until the election, similar to his approach during the last general election.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE CHANG-HOON, JANG SEO-YUN [[email protected]]
