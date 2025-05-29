Body found in Andong Dam revealed as man who went missing 15 years ago
Published: 29 May. 2025, 12:13
A body discovered on May 17 in Andong Dam, North Gyeongsang, was revealed to be a man who went missing 15 years ago, according to police on Wednesday.
The North Gyeongsang Provincial Police Agency said that DNA analysis conducted by the National Forensic Service identified the remains as those of a man in his 50s who worked as a vice principal at a school in Andong and went missing near the dam in August 2010.
Authorities ruled out foul play and returned the body to the family, concluding the case.
A report of a body in the waters of Andong Dam came in around 3:44 p.m. on May 17.
Rescue workers retrieved the remains two days later around 11 a.m., using specialized equipment and handed them over to the police.
The body was found dressed in pants and a shirt, with some parts — including the head, arms and legs — damaged, while the torso remained relatively intact.
“The water temperature in the area was around 6 degrees Celsius [42.8 Fahrenheit], and the muddy lakebed likely contributed to the mummification,” a police official said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)