 Body found in Andong Dam revealed as man who went missing 15 years ago
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Body found in Andong Dam revealed as man who went missing 15 years ago

Published: 29 May. 2025, 12:13
Water is being released in an emergency discharge at Andong Dam in North Gyeongsang on March 26. [NEWS1]

Water is being released in an emergency discharge at Andong Dam in North Gyeongsang on March 26. [NEWS1]

 
A body discovered on May 17 in Andong Dam, North Gyeongsang, was revealed to be a man who went missing 15 years ago, according to police on Wednesday.
  
The North Gyeongsang Provincial Police Agency said that DNA analysis conducted by the National Forensic Service identified the remains as those of a man in his 50s who worked as a vice principal at a school in Andong and went missing near the dam in August 2010.
 

Related Article

 
Authorities ruled out foul play and returned the body to the family, concluding the case.
  
A report of a body in the waters of Andong Dam came in around 3:44 p.m. on May 17.
 
Rescue workers retrieved the remains two days later around 11 a.m., using specialized equipment and handed them over to the police.
  
The body was found dressed in pants and a shirt, with some parts — including the head, arms and legs — damaged, while the torso remained relatively intact.
  
“The water temperature in the area was around 6 degrees Celsius [42.8 Fahrenheit], and the muddy lakebed likely contributed to the mummification,” a police official said. 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Andong Dam Dead body North Gyeongsang Provincial Police Agency

More in Social Affairs

Local governments declare 'war on jellyfish' ahead of summer beach season

Body found in Andong Dam revealed as man who went missing 15 years ago

Coaching suspension dropped for Son Heung-min's father over registration loophole

Jeju Air plane veers off runway in Vietnam, no injuries reported

Bullet found in luggage of American dad departing Korea after child's K-pop audition

Related Stories

Farmer who couldn't just 'sit and watch' repurposes farming equipment to help fight wildfires

Dog reunited with elderly owner after escape from North Gyeongsang blaze

'This is why rescue activities must go on'

Murder-suicide suspected after two women, two men found dead at Paju hotel

Wildfire lurches closer to Unesco site in Andong
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)