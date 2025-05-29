Bullet found in luggage of American dad departing Korea after child's K-pop audition

Jeju Air plane veers off runway in Vietnam, no injuries reported

Coaching suspension dropped for Son Heung-min's father over registration loophole

Body found in Andong Dam revealed as man who went missing 15 years ago

Local governments declare 'war on jellyfish' ahead of summer beach season

Farmer who couldn't just 'sit and watch' repurposes farming equipment to help fight wildfires

Dog reunited with elderly owner after escape from North Gyeongsang blaze

'This is why rescue activities must go on'

Murder-suicide suspected after two women, two men found dead at Paju hotel

Wildfire lurches closer to Unesco site in Andong