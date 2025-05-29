 Gambling like it's Joseon: Police bust yutnori ring of older citizens in Cheongju
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Gambling like it's Joseon: Police bust yutnori ring of older citizens in Cheongju

Published: 29 May. 2025, 18:05
A total of 1,000 sets of a traditional board game known as yutnori will be delivered to those who have applied for the “Royal Culture Festival: Delivered to Your Doorstep” program so that they can enjoy it at home. [KOREA CULTURAL HERITAGE FOUNDATION]

A total of 1,000 sets of a traditional board game known as yutnori will be delivered to those who have applied for the “Royal Culture Festival: Delivered to Your Doorstep” program so that they can enjoy it at home. [KOREA CULTURAL HERITAGE FOUNDATION]

 
 
What started as a seemingly innocent afternoon of with the traditional board game of yutnori at a popular senior hangout turned into a full-blown police bust as authorities raided Jungang Park in Cheongju and arrested five older suspects for illegal gambling.
 
The Cheongju Sangdang Police Precinct announced Thursday that officers apprehended two suspects, including a man in his 70s believed to be the ringleader, along with three others caught participating in the gambling session. The arrests took place around 1:10 p.m. during a raid involving 22 detectives.
 

Related Article

The operation followed repeated complaints from residents about gambling activity in the park, a well-known gathering place for older adults. Previous investigations failed to produce sufficient evidence, but this time, officers caught the suspects in the act as money was being exchanged.
 
The suspects held daily gambling sessions in the park throughout May, according to police. The organizers assigned roles to each participant — such as game facilitators and players — and ran a game resembling yutnori. They allegedly collected a 10 percent commission from each round's winnings.
 
At the time of arrest, three participants, including a player in his 60s, were reportedly gambling with 1.1 million won ($800) in cash.
 
Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the full duration of the operation and identify any additional accomplices.
 
Jungang Park is a popular spot for the older populace to play traditional games like yutnori, 〈i style="font-size: inherit;"〉janggi (Korean chess) and Go, but it has also gained a reputation for occasional illegal gambling and disorderly conduct.
 
Police said public disturbances caused by gambling and drinking, including physical altercations, have occurred frequently in the area.
 
“We ask people to actively report any illegal activities witnessed in Jungang Park,” a police official said.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Yutnori Gambling Elderly

More in Social Affairs

Gambling like it's Joseon: Police bust yutnori ring of older citizens in Cheongju

Woman killed after dump truck rear-ends minivan in Incheon

Pyeongtaek police arrest seven in multinational meth seizure

Seoul Station area designated smoke-free zone, violators face 100,000 won fine

Gov't to get busy preventing youth crimes: deepfakes, drugs and more

Related Stories

Nine-year-old among suspects busted in youth gambling crackdown

Actor Kwon Sang-woo denies allegation of gambling history

Police identify over 4,700 minors gambling illegally online

Police apprehend criminal ring targeting teens with illegal gambling websites

Police arrest 18 individuals in online gambling ring bust
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)