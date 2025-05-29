Gambling like it's Joseon: Police bust yutnori ring of older citizens in Cheongju
Published: 29 May. 2025, 18:05
What started as a seemingly innocent afternoon of with the traditional board game of yutnori at a popular senior hangout turned into a full-blown police bust as authorities raided Jungang Park in Cheongju and arrested five older suspects for illegal gambling.
The Cheongju Sangdang Police Precinct announced Thursday that officers apprehended two suspects, including a man in his 70s believed to be the ringleader, along with three others caught participating in the gambling session. The arrests took place around 1:10 p.m. during a raid involving 22 detectives.
The operation followed repeated complaints from residents about gambling activity in the park, a well-known gathering place for older adults. Previous investigations failed to produce sufficient evidence, but this time, officers caught the suspects in the act as money was being exchanged.
The suspects held daily gambling sessions in the park throughout May, according to police. The organizers assigned roles to each participant — such as game facilitators and players — and ran a game resembling yutnori. They allegedly collected a 10 percent commission from each round's winnings.
At the time of arrest, three participants, including a player in his 60s, were reportedly gambling with 1.1 million won ($800) in cash.
Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the full duration of the operation and identify any additional accomplices.
Jungang Park is a popular spot for the older populace to play traditional games like yutnori, 〈i style="font-size: inherit;"〉janggi (Korean chess) and Go, but it has also gained a reputation for occasional illegal gambling and disorderly conduct.
Police said public disturbances caused by gambling and drinking, including physical altercations, have occurred frequently in the area.
“We ask people to actively report any illegal activities witnessed in Jungang Park,” a police official said.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)