Jeju Air plane veers off runway in Vietnam, no injuries reported

A Jeju Air plane carrying 183 passengers and six crew members briefly veered off the runway after landing at an airport in Vietnam, with no injuries reported, the company said Thursday.Jeju Air's Flight 7C2217, involving a B737-800 aircraft, departed from Incheon International Airport and landed at Da Nang International Airport at around 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday.While taxiing on the runway, the aircraft briefly veered onto a safety zone to the right of the runway before returning to the tarmac.One of the aircraft's landing gear tires was torn in the incident.Jeju Air replaced the damaged tire after all passengers disembarked from the plane and dispatched a replacement aircraft of the same model from Korea to operate the return flight, 7C2218, the company said.The return flight was delayed by more than 14 hours and departed Da Nang at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday, it said.Korea's Transport Ministry is currently investigating the cause of the runway deviation.Yonhap