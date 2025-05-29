Korean man sentenced to death in Vietnam for killing his father
Published: 29 May. 2025, 18:55
A 42-year-old Korean man has been sentenced to death in Vietnam for killing his own father, who had traveled to the country to mediate a marital dispute.
According to a report by VN Express on Wednesday, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Court handed down the death penalty to the 42-year-old man for premeditated murder.
The man physically assaulted his wife and killed their pet dog at his apartment in Ho Chi Minh City on March 10 last year. His wife fled the home with their two young children and informed her father-in-law in Korea about the incident.
Feeling disturbed by the news, the father-in-law asked his daughter-in-law to book a flight to Vietnam so he could personally intervene. Three days later, the victim arrived in Vietnam and drank alcohol with his son at the couple's home, advising him to treat his wife better. Instead of heeding the advice, the man became enraged.
Later that night, while his father was asleep, the man fatally stabbed him with a sharp weapon.
The man then attempted to take his own life and later fell asleep on the apartment lawn. He was discovered the next morning by a security guard and transported to a hospital. Police found the victim’s body inside the apartment after receiving a report.
During the trial, the suspect admitted to the murder and appealed for leniency, citing his parental responsibilities. However, the court stated that the severity of the crime and its outcome warranted the maximum penalty.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
