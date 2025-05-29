 Man arrested for allegedly assaulting election official at voting site in Gwangju
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man arrested for allegedly assaulting election official at voting site in Gwangju

Published: 29 May. 2025, 15:39
An election official hands a ballot to a voter on the first day of early voting for the 21st presidential election in Gwangju on May 29. [NEWS1]

An election official hands a ballot to a voter on the first day of early voting for the 21st presidential election in Gwangju on May 29. [NEWS1]

 
A man in his 50s was arrested for allegedly slapping an election official at an early voting station in Gwangju on Thursday.
 
According to the Gwangju Bukbu Police Precinct, the incident occurred around 10:40 a.m. at a polling station inside the Ochi 1-dong Community Service Center in Buk District, Gwangju.
 

Related Article

 
The suspect allegedly struck the face of an election official in violation of the Public Official Election Act.
 
Preliminary investigations found that the suspect became agitated after being stopped by the official while attempting to attach multiple election brochures bearing the image of a specific candidate to the ground near the entrance of the polling site.
 
Police are continuing their investigation into the suspect’s motive and the full circumstances of the incident.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
tags presidential election gwangju

More in Social Affairs

Gov't to get busy preventing youth crimes: deepfakes, drugs and more

Man arrested for allegedly assaulting election official at voting site in Gwangju

Navy aircraft crashes in Pohang, casualties unknown

MBC mutes Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok during debate due to sexually explicit remarks

Local governments declare 'war on jellyfish' ahead of summer beach season

Related Stories

Official campaigning for June 3 presidential election to begin Monday

Ballot testing

Preparing for the march to the polls

Acting president calls on public officials to maintain political neutrality ahead of election

Election ballots finalized as early voting nears
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)