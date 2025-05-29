Man arrested for allegedly assaulting election official at voting site in Gwangju
Published: 29 May. 2025, 15:39
A man in his 50s was arrested for allegedly slapping an election official at an early voting station in Gwangju on Thursday.
According to the Gwangju Bukbu Police Precinct, the incident occurred around 10:40 a.m. at a polling station inside the Ochi 1-dong Community Service Center in Buk District, Gwangju.
The suspect allegedly struck the face of an election official in violation of the Public Official Election Act.
Preliminary investigations found that the suspect became agitated after being stopped by the official while attempting to attach multiple election brochures bearing the image of a specific candidate to the ground near the entrance of the polling site.
Police are continuing their investigation into the suspect’s motive and the full circumstances of the incident.
