 Navy aircraft crashes in Pohang, casualties unknown
Published: 29 May. 2025, 14:37 Updated: 29 May. 2025, 15:50
Firefighters put out fires at the crash site of a P-3C aircraft that went down in Pohang on May 29. [NEWS1]

Firefighters put out fires at the crash site of a P-3C aircraft that went down in Pohang on May 29. [NEWS1]

 
A Navy aircraft crashed on a mountain in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on Thursday, according to city authorities.
 
The crash took place at around 1:52 p.m., and witnesses reported smoke rising from the mountain. 
 
Four people were reported aboard the aircraft, a P-3C patrol plane, according to authorities. Whether the passengers survived the crash was unknown as of 3:40 p.m.
 
The fire department deployed 17 firefighting helicopters, firefighting equipment, and 40 personnel to the scene to carry out firefighting operations.
 
There are many houses, including apartments, near the crash site, but no civilian casualties have been reported so far.
 
“We have only confirmed that what crashed was a naval aircraft, and we are also investigating the exact circumstances of the accident and the casualties,” said a Pohang city official.
 
The P-3C that crashed was an American-made anti-submarine patrol aircraft that the Korean Navy had operated since 1995.
 
Developed by Lockheed Martin, the early P-3A was produced in the early 1960s, while the improved P-3C was introduced in Korea later.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE, LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
