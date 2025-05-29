Police apprehend Taiwanese man for filming NIS compound
Published: 29 May. 2025, 19:22
A Taiwanese national was apprehended by police on Thursday for allegedly filming the headquarters of Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS).
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency is investigating a man in his 30s on suspicion of violating the Protection of Military Bases and Installations Act.
The suspect was caught at 12:33 p.m. Thursday while filming the NIS compound using his mobile phone near the main entrance of the intelligence agency's headquarters in Naegok-dong, Seocho District, southern Seoul.
Seocho Police Station responded to a 112 emergency call reporting that “a person was taking videos of the inside of the NIS compound” and arrested the suspect at the scene. He was then transferred to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency for further investigation.
Police reportedly believe the act was intentional, citing the suspect’s prolonged presence in the vicinity and focused filming of the compound’s interior.
The suspect voluntarily handed over his mobile phone, and police plan to conduct a digital forensic analysis to determine whether any espionage-related offenses were involved.
