Pyeongtaek police arrest seven in multinational meth seizure
Published: 29 May. 2025, 16:47 Updated: 29 May. 2025, 16:51
Authorities arrested members of a multinational drug smuggling ring that concealed methamphetamine inside specially manufactured body lotion containers and smuggled the narcotics into Korea. The seized meth weighed 27.5 kilograms (61 pounds) and has an estimated street value of 11 billion won ($8 million).
Pyeongtaek Police Precinct arrested seven suspects — four Thai nationals, two Chinese nationals and one Korean — on Thursday, according to police on Thursday. Five of the suspects have been formally detained.
Investigators allege that the group smuggled large quantities of meth into the country between April 1 and April 16 and attempted to distribute the drugs using a method known locally as “throwing,” where dealers hide drugs in predetermined locations for buyers to retrieve later.
Police recovered the 27.5 kilograms of methamphetamine during the arrests and subsequent searches. Authorities noted that the amount was equivalent to approximately 917,000 individual doses, assuming a standard dose of 0.03 grams.
The investigation began after police received a tip about drug activity in a wooded area in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi. Officers launched a stakeout operation and apprehended two Chinese suspects in possession of 1 kilogram of meth.
Police also arrested a Thai suspect who had hidden methamphetamine in a wooded area to deliver to the two Chinese nationals. A total of 3.3 kilograms of meth was found at the Thai national's residence and in the forest.
Authorities identified a Korean national who allegedly supplied the meth to the dealers and arrested the suspect at Incheon International Airport on May 16.
In the suspect's luggage, police found 37 body lotion bottles, each containing approximately 420 grams of methamphetamine. The total came to 15.6 kilograms.
The containers had been custom-built with double-layered interiors to hide the drugs, according to police. Externally, they functioned like ordinary pump bottles and appeared to be commercial products.
Police also secured testimony suggesting that more meth was hidden in Thailand.
Working with the Thai Office of the Narcotics Control Board through a police liaison officer dispatched to the country, authorities seized an additional 7.6 kilograms and arrested a Thai national responsible for storing the drugs.
“We are closely working with Thai law enforcement to trace the overseas supply network and will continue to expand our investigation into domestic distribution,” a police official said.
“We are intensifying efforts to gather intelligence on smuggling methods and will take all necessary steps to block narcotics from entering the country.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM CHANG-YONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
