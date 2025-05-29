Seoul Station area designated smoke-free zone, violators face 100,000 won fine
Published: 29 May. 2025, 16:12
The Seoul Station plaza and adjacent streets in central Seoul will become smoke-free zones starting Sunday, with violators facing a 100,000 won ($73) fine.
The Jung and Yongsan District offices announced the designation on Thursday, saying they aim to reduce the harmful effects of secondhand smoke and create a cleaner urban environment.
The new no-smoking zones cover approximately 56,800 square meters (611,390 square feet) in total, including 43,000 square meters around Seoul Station Plaza and the station building and 13,800 square meters in and around the Seoul Station Bus Transfer Center.
Smokers will be required to use the designated smoking booths operated by Korea Railroad Corporation within the plaza.
Authorities in Jung and Yongsan Districts have implemented a grace period since March.
They plan to ramp up enforcement by forming a dedicated task force in cooperation with Namdaemun Police Precinct to conduct inspections around the plaza in June and July.
Public information campaigns are also scheduled to increase awareness of the new restrictions.
The two districts, in partnership with the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the Yongsan District Office, the Seoul Integrated Health Promotion Support Center, the Seoul Smoking Cessation Center and Korea Railroad Corporation, will host a joint campaign on June 5 at Seoul Station Plaza to commemorate the 38th World No Tobacco Day on Saturday.
The event will feature activities aimed at encouraging citizens to quit smoking.
Jung District also plans to promote the policy using digital billboards, street stickers and other media to raise public awareness and encourage voluntary compliance.
“The designation of Seoul Station Plaza as a smoke-free zone is intended to protect public health and establish a proper culture of smoking cessation in public places,” said Jung District Mayor Kim Gil-sung. “We ask for residents' active support and cooperation in maintaining this policy.”
Both districts also operate various smoking cessation programs, including stop-smoking clinics, anti-smoking education for teenagers and mobile outreach clinics.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE SOO-KI [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)