 Woman killed after dump truck rear-ends minivan in Incheon
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 29 May. 2025, 16:59
A Kia Carnival lies in ruins after a 25-ton dump truck rear-ended it on the Seoul-bound side of the Incheon International Airport Expressway near the Incheon Airport toll gate on May 29. [INCHEON FIRE SERVICES]

A woman was killed Thursday morning when a large dump truck rear-ended a stalled minivan on the Incheon International Airport Expressway.
 
The crash occurred at around 9:12 a.m. near the Incheon Airport toll gate in Seo District, Incheon. A 25-ton dump truck driven by a man in his 20s slammed into the back of a stationary Kia Carnival.
 

A 59-year-old female passenger in the Carnival was rushed to the hospital by first responders but was later pronounced dead.
 
At the time of the crash, the minivan was stopped on the road due to a mechanical failure. The driver had exited the vehicle and was signaling to oncoming traffic by hand.
 
Police are investigating the exact cause of the crash using dashcam footage and eyewitness accounts.
 
A police official said the truck driver appeared to have failed to keep a proper lookout and will be investigated on suspicion of death by negligent driving under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
Woman killed after dump truck rear-ends minivan in Incheon

