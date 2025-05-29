 Korea in the eye of the storm...
Published: 29 May. 2025, 20:00
 
Early voting for Korea’s 21st presidential election began on May 29 and runs through May 30. The country heads to the polls on June 3 amid an unprecedented storm: political turmoil following last year’s martial law declaration and economic strain from a U.S.-led global trade war. As Korea stands at a crossroads, voters are called to choose leadership capable of restoring stability and direction. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
