Thursday's fortune: Open hearts and wise steps
Published: 29 May. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial trends and decisions
💪 Health: Physical and mental wellness
❤️ Love: Emotional climate, relationships, and connections
🧭 Lucky directions: Auspicious directions for movement and mindset
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 West
🔹 Share stories from the past — they still matter.
🔹 A day to give more than receive.
🔹 Learning doesn’t stop with age — stay curious.
🔹 Seek advice from multiple people.
🔹 Speak less, listen more.
🔹 Grow the pie before claiming your slice.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 East
🔹 Make do with what you have — adaptability wins.
🔹 Stay youthful and think positively.
🔹 Be attentive to those around you.
🔹 Mind your own business when needed.
🔹 Don’t dismiss elders — respect their wisdom.
🔹 Hydrate well with juicy fruits.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 East
🔹 The more family around, the better.
🔹 Everything belongs in its right place.
🔹 Small streams form a mighty river.
🔹 Unity leads to success — join forces.
🔹 Fusion can spark growth and innovation.
🔹 Social ties will deepen and widen today.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
🔹 Choose minimalism — less can be more.
🔹 It’s never too late to learn something new.
🔹 Open up for honest conversation.
🔹 Invest time in gathering useful intel.
🔹 Use social media to your advantage.
🔹 Stay mindful of envy — yours or others’.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Tolerance | 🧭 North
🔹 Enjoy a quiet day — maybe with TV.
🔹 Stillness can slip into boredom — find purpose.
🔹 Try aligning with younger generations.
🔹 Let go of what’s behind you.
🔹 Validate others by responding with warmth.
🔹 Embrace trends over eccentricity today.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 Take a warm bath to recharge.
🔹 Sip water or tea throughout the day.
🔹 Avoid cold food and too much drink.
🔹 Favor stability over speed.
🔹 Don’t confront head-on — find a side route.
🔹 Speak kindly and with intention.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South
🔹 Take pride in the life you've built.
🔹 Living itself is a joyful gift.
🔹 Treat each day as your best one yet.
🔹 Work on what brings vision and joy.
🔹 Long-awaited news may arrive.
🔹 Savor life’s small but certain delights.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 Life is richer when lived with others.
🔹 Giving and receiving affection bloom today.
🔹 New projects or family news may arise.
🔹 New beginnings deserve fresh approaches.
🔹 You may have a fruitful meeting or plan.
🔹 Be bold, proactive, and optimistic.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 East
🔹 A joyful or productive surprise may appear.
🔹 Financial luck may tilt in your favor.
🔹 Refresh your methods or mindset.
🔹 Changes may bring hope or new direction.
🔹 Do what you're best at — it’ll shine.
🔹 Financial prospects look promising.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 People are your treasure — tend to them.
🔹 Health is your greatest wealth.
🔹 You may spend, but you’ll also gain.
🔹 Profit may outweigh losses.
🔹 Progress outweighs regression today.
🔹 You’re the star of your own story.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 South
🔹 Meet people with an open heart.
🔹 Do what you can — don’t delegate what’s yours.
🔹 Lower expectations slightly to ease pressure.
🔹 Focus on effort, not just outcome.
🔹 Learn something from everyone you meet.
🔹 Act with courage and a pioneering spirit.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Gloomy | 🧭 West
🔹 Live with love and gratitude in your heart.
🔹 Sometimes, good enough is perfect.
🔹 Acts of kindness will return in kind.
🔹 Respect your partner’s perspective.
🔹 Your interests may align with someone else’s.
🔹 Balance love and ambition — pursue both.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
