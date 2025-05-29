 Harvard to urge judge to extend block on Trump's foreign student ban
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Harvard to urge judge to extend block on Trump's foreign student ban

Published: 29 May. 2025, 19:28
A sign is seen at the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on May 27. Harvard students protested after the U.S. government said it intends to cancel all remaining financial contracts with the university, President Donald Trump's latest attempt to force the prestigious institution to submit to unprecedented oversight. [AFP/YONHAP]

A sign is seen at the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on May 27. Harvard students protested after the U.S. government said it intends to cancel all remaining financial contracts with the university, President Donald Trump's latest attempt to force the prestigious institution to submit to unprecedented oversight. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
A federal judge will consider on Thursday whether to further block U.S. President Donald Trump's administration from revoking Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, a move the Ivy League school said would impact about a quarter of its student body and devastate the school.
 
At a hearing in Boston, U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs will weigh whether to extend a temporary order she issued on Friday that blocked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from carrying out the revocation it issued a day earlier.
 

Related Article

 
The department's move was an escalation of the Trump administration's attack on Harvard. It has accused the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based university of bias against conservatives and of fostering antisemitism on its campus.
 
The school's lawyers argued the agency's action was part of an "unprecedented and retaliatory attack on academic freedom at Harvard," which is pursuing a separate lawsuit challenging the administration's decision to terminate nearly $3 billion in federal research funding.
 
Harvard argues the Trump administration is retaliating against it for refusing to cede to its demands to control the school's governance, curriculum and the “ideology” of its faculty and students.
 
The case before Burroughs, an appointee of Democratic President Barack Obama, was filed after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem last week revoked the school's certification in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, which gives it the ability to enroll non-U.S. students.
 
In announcing the decision, Noem, without providing evidence, accused the university of "fostering violence, antisemitism and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party."
 
In a letter that day, she accused the school of refusing to comply with wide-ranging requests for information on its student visa holders, including any activity they engaged in that was illegal or violent or that would subject them to discipline.
 
"As I explained to you in my April letter, it is a privilege to enroll foreign students, and it is also a privilege to employ aliens on campus," she said.
 
Harvard said the decision was "devastating" for the school and its student body. The university, the nation's oldest and wealthiest, enrolled nearly 6,800 international students in its current school year, about 27 percent of its total enrollment.
 
The department's move would prevent Harvard from enrolling new international students and require existing ones to transfer to other schools or lose their legal status.
 
Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday that Harvard University should have a 15 percent cap on the number of non-U.S. students it admits. "Harvard has got to behave themselves," he said.
 
Harvard argues that the revocation of its ability to enroll international students violated its free speech and due process rights under the U.S. Constitution as well as the Administrative Procedure Act, which governs agency actions.
 
Its lawyers say Harvard's certification was revoked abruptly without complying with federal regulations requiring the department to provide a legitimate reason for its actions and an advance notice, and an opportunity to address any issues.
 
Under Department of Homeland Security regulations, the department was required to provide it at least 30 days to present evidence to challenge the agency's allegations and provide the school an opportunity to pursue an administrative appeal, they said.

Reuters
tags HARVARD TRUMP 하버드

More in World

Harvard to urge judge to extend block on Trump's foreign student ban

Korean man sentenced to death in Vietnam for killing his father

Swiss army searches for missing man after glacier debris buries Alpine village

Cats with hooked and bent tails fill Nagasaki, Japan, where they are thought to bring good luck

Mud and rock bury Swiss village after glacier collapse, one person missing

Related Stories

U.S. gov't probes Harvard and its law review for 'race-based discrimination'

Harvard loses another $450 million in grants in escalating battle with Trump administration

Trump steps up attacks on Harvard as federal court blocks move to strip international students' visas

Long advantageous, Harvard's China ties become a political liability

Judge temporarily halts Trump efforts to revoke Harvard's ability to enroll foreign students
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)