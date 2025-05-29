Pentagon chief Hegseth stresses focus on deterring China ahead of Singapore visit

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday reiterated the United States' push to work together with Indo-Pacific allies to achieve "peace through strength" and deter an assertive China while stressing the United States seeks "no conflict with anybody."Hegseth made the remarks at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland as he departed for Singapore to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual premier defense forum, and other bilateral and multilateral meetings on its sidelines in the city-state."We seek no conflict with anybody, including the communist Chinese, but we will deter that," the secretary told reporters. "We will stand strong for our interests, and that's a big part of what this trip is all about."The Pentagon chief underscored Washington's focus on working together with regional allies to promote peace while noting, "the ambitions of the communist Chinese grew.""Under this administration, we will achieve peace and deterrence through strength," he said. "That's by working with and through allies and partners, specifically in the Indo-Pacific. It's been a focus of ours from the beginning, and it will continue to be."The Financial Times reported that Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun will not join the Shangri-La Dialogue.On Saturday, Hegseth plans to deliver plenary remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue.With the forum to take place just days ahead of South Korea's June 3 presidential vote, Seoul's acting Defense Minister Kim Sun-ho decided not to join it. Instead, Deputy Defense Minister for Policy Cho Chang-rae is expected to partake.Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun has reported that the United States, Australia, Japan and the Philippines have been in talks to arrange a four-way defense ministerial meeting on the margins of the forum in the city-state.Yonhap