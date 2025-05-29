 Pentagon chief Hegseth stresses focus on deterring China ahead of Singapore visit
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Pentagon chief Hegseth stresses focus on deterring China ahead of Singapore visit

Published: 29 May. 2025, 10:08
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to the press during a meeting with Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz to the Pentagon in Washington on May 27. [AFP/YONHAP]

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to the press during a meeting with Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz to the Pentagon in Washington on May 27. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday reiterated the United States' push to work together with Indo-Pacific allies to achieve "peace through strength" and deter an assertive China while stressing the United States seeks "no conflict with anybody."
 
Hegseth made the remarks at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland as he departed for Singapore to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual premier defense forum, and other bilateral and multilateral meetings on its sidelines in the city-state.
 

Related Article

 
"We seek no conflict with anybody, including the communist Chinese, but we will deter that," the secretary told reporters. "We will stand strong for our interests, and that's a big part of what this trip is all about."
 
The Pentagon chief underscored Washington's focus on working together with regional allies to promote peace while noting, "the ambitions of the communist Chinese grew."
 
"Under this administration, we will achieve peace and deterrence through strength," he said. "That's by working with and through allies and partners, specifically in the Indo-Pacific. It's been a focus of ours from the beginning, and it will continue to be."
 
The Financial Times reported that Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun will not join the Shangri-La Dialogue.
 
On Saturday, Hegseth plans to deliver plenary remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue.
 
With the forum to take place just days ahead of South Korea's June 3 presidential vote, Seoul's acting Defense Minister Kim Sun-ho decided not to join it. Instead, Deputy Defense Minister for Policy Cho Chang-rae is expected to partake.
 
Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun has reported that the United States, Australia, Japan and the Philippines have been in talks to arrange a four-way defense ministerial meeting on the margins of the forum in the city-state.
 

Yonhap
tags defense Pete Hegseth Indo-Pacific Shangri-La Dialogue

More in World

Pentagon chief Hegseth stresses focus on deterring China ahead of Singapore visit

Putin's demands for peace include an end to NATO enlargement, sources say

Trump tells U.S. chip design software makers to halt China sales, FT reports

Elon Musk criticizes Trump's 'big beautiful bill,' a fracture in a key relationship

U.S. first lady refutes theory that Trump's stance on Harvard is due to alleged rejection of son

Related Stories

Pentagon chief to visit Singapore this week for annual defense talks

[INTERVIEW] India wants deeper ties with Korea on defense, security

Hegseth stresses importance of Korean War as rumors swirl of U.S. troop cut on the peninsula

Pentagon says no confirmed travel plans after reports of Hegseth considering Korea visit

IP4 defense leaders to meet on margins of NATO meeting this week

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)