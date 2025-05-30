Korea's industrial output, retail sales, investment decline in April
Korea's industrial production, retail sales and facilities investment all declined in April from the previous month, data showed Friday, raising further concerns over a potential slowdown of Asia's fourth-largest economy.
Industrial production went down 0.8 percent last month, reversing modest gains posted in March, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, dropped 0.9 percent from a month earlier in April.
Facility investment also saw a decline, falling 0.4 percent from the previous month.
It marks the first time since January — and the second since October last year — that all three major economic indicators declined simultaneously.
