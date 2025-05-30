 Korea's industrial output, retail sales, investment decline in April
Korea's industrial output, retail sales, investment decline in April

Published: 30 May. 2025, 09:27
Ministry of Economy and Finance [YONHAP]

 
Korea's industrial production, retail sales and facilities investment all declined in April from the previous month, data showed Friday, raising further concerns over a potential slowdown of Asia's fourth-largest economy.
 
Industrial production went down 0.8 percent last month, reversing modest gains posted in March, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
 

Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, dropped 0.9 percent from a month earlier in April.
 
Facility investment also saw a decline, falling 0.4 percent from the previous month.
 
It marks the first time since January — and the second since October last year — that all three major economic indicators declined simultaneously.

Yonhap
tags Korea economy

