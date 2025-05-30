Kospi opens lower on U.S. tariff uncertainty

Shares opened lower Friday amid legal uncertainty surrounding the United States' sweeping tariff scheme.The Kospi fell 11.32 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,709.32 in the first 15 minutes of trading.Investors moved to lock in profits following recent sharp gains, as concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's administration's tariff policy have mounted after a U.S. federal appeals court temporarily reinstated the tariffs Thursday, just one day after a lower court had blocked them.Top-cap shares opened mixed.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.36 percent, while chip giant SK hynix sank 1.42 percent.Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 0.69 percent, while No. 1 steelmaker Posco Holdings edged up 0.2 percent.Defense giant Hanwha Aerospace retreated 2.8 percent, while leading financial firm KB Financial advanced 0.97 percent.Carmakers lost ground. Top automaker Hyundai Motor sank 2.57 percent, and its sister affiliate Kia dipped 3.11 percent.But major bio firm Samsung Biologics added 0.19 percent, and Celltrion rose 0.44 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,370.7 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., up 5.2 won from the previous session.Yonhap