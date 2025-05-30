 Kospi opens lower on U.S. tariff uncertainty
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens lower on U.S. tariff uncertainty

Published: 30 May. 2025, 10:32
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on May 30. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on May 30. [YONHAP]

 
Shares opened lower Friday amid legal uncertainty surrounding the United States' sweeping tariff scheme.
 
The Kospi fell 11.32 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,709.32 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

Investors moved to lock in profits following recent sharp gains, as concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's administration's tariff policy have mounted after a U.S. federal appeals court temporarily reinstated the tariffs Thursday, just one day after a lower court had blocked them.
 
Top-cap shares opened mixed.
 
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.36 percent, while chip giant SK hynix sank 1.42 percent.
 
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 0.69 percent, while No. 1 steelmaker Posco Holdings edged up 0.2 percent.
 
Defense giant Hanwha Aerospace retreated 2.8 percent, while leading financial firm KB Financial advanced 0.97 percent.
 
Carmakers lost ground. Top automaker Hyundai Motor sank 2.57 percent, and its sister affiliate Kia dipped 3.11 percent.
 
But major bio firm Samsung Biologics added 0.19 percent, and Celltrion rose 0.44 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,370.7 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., up 5.2 won from the previous session.

Yonhap
tags Kospi market stocks shares

More in Finance

Kospi opens lower on U.S. tariff uncertainty

Kospi rises to 10-month high on tech rally

Kospi opens higher after robust Nvidia earnings

Kospi rises to 3-month high on tech gains, U.S. rallies

Experts skeptical as presidential hopefuls promise won-based stablecoins

Related Stories

Kospi closes flat Friday following mixed overnight results on Wall Street

Kospi rises almost 1 percent on optimism around U.S.-Japan trade talks

Kospi rises to highest in a month on positive sentiment ahead of tariff talks

Kospi tumbles to 17-month low of 2,293.7 as tariffs hit

Kospi snaps losing streak to close up 0.26% on tech, defense gains
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)