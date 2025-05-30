Deloitte to form APEC CEO Summit's agenda, provide insight as Knowledge Partner
Published: 30 May. 2025, 14:10 Updated: 30 May. 2025, 14:47
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
The Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit 2025 appointed Deloitte to form the summit’s agenda and provide data-driven insights on technology and innovation as its exclusive Knowledge Partner for the upcoming event in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, in October.
The APEC CEO Summit is an annual gathering of business executives and government leaders from 21 APEC member economies for networking opportunities, business meetings and cultural exchanges designed for regional cooperation.
This year’s event is organized by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) as the hosting country’s largest business organization.
The 2025 summit is themed “Bridge, Business, Beyond.” Its agenda will focus on challenges and emerging opportunities in the Asia Pacific region as well as on key issues, including generative AI and sustainability.
As the summit’s Knowledge Partner, Deloitte will deliver a keynote address during the plenary session, the firm said Wednesday. The accounting and consultancy firm will also lead discussions and share actionable insights on using technology and innovation to drive sustainable growth and resilience in the Asia Pacific, according to Deloitte.
The multinational firm will also unveil the results of its inaugural CEO Survey Report, which collected the opinions of CEOs across APEC member countries on the challenges and opportunities they faced in the region.
David Hill, CEO of Deloitte Asia Pacific, emphasized the transformative potential of emerging technologies at the intersection of innovation and sustainability.
“Generative AI is transforming the way businesses operate, offering unprecedented opportunities for growth, efficiency, and innovation,” he said.
“At the same time, our region faces an urgent imperative to drive sustainable development. By bringing these two forces together, we can unlock new pathways for progress, empowering organizations to achieve their ambitions while creating lasting value for society and the environment.”
“Together with Deloitte and all our partners, we look forward to forging new connections, advancing sustainable growth, and shaping a more prosperous and resilient future for the APEC community,” Lee Seong-woo, head of the APEC CEO Summit Korea Preparatory Headquarters and KCCI Vice President, said.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
