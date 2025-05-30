Not just a pet project: Dog and cat owners are all in on health supplements
Published: 30 May. 2025, 07:00
From basic pet essentials like food and litter to specialized nutritional supplements, Korean pet owners are increasingly shifting their focus from necessities to health-oriented products for their companions.
While demand for essential items has also seen steady growth, the supplement product sector is rapidly emerging as a niche with strong sales growth. To capitalize on this trend, major retailers and pharmaceutical companies like Dong-a Pharmaceutical and Daewoong Pharmaceutical are throwing their hats into the ring.
Even budget-friendly chain Daiso has joined the competition, launching affordable 3,000 won ($2.17) supplement powder sticks under the Boryung Liebepet brand, receiving positive feedback, particularly from pet owners concerned about their pets’ health but hesitant to purchase higher-priced supplements.
As of last year, 28.6 percent of Korean households had pets, the highest figure recorded since the survey was first conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs in 2010.
Driven by the record number of pet-owning households, Korea’s pet market is experiencing an unprecedented commercial boom, growing at an impressive rate of 9.5 percent annually, 1.9 percentage points higher than the global average, according to a 2023 report from the ministry.
On the back of this pet ownership boom, Korea’s pet industry, valued at 810 billion won ($591.15 million) in 2010, has been growing rapidly, reaching approximately 7.8 trillion won in 2022 and is projected to reach an estimated 19.3 trillion won by 2032, according to the report.
However, not every sector has been growing at an impressive rate.
The regular animal food market has shown lagging growth for the last four years, according to a report from market tracker Euromonitor International last year.
According to the data, after rising 9.4 percent on year in 2020, growth in the dog food market gradually slowed to 1.9 percent in 2023 and 2.1 percent last year. During the same period, the growth rate of the cat food market saw a 16 percentage point drop over four years, falling from 20.5 in 2020 to 8.4 last year.
The pet nutritional supplement market, however, has shown strong momentum, boasting double-digit growth since 2020.
After climbing 8.9 percent on year in 2020, the growth rate increased to 19.6 percent in the following year and continued to rise by double digits in 2023 at 18.7 percent, followed by 11.2 percent in 2024.
Riding high on the supplement boom
To meet this growing demand, pharmaceutical companies are racing to launch pet-specific nutritional supplements, steadily rolling out new products to secure market share.
Daewoong Pharmaceutical took an early lead by establishing a pet health care subsidiary, Daewoong Pet, in 2019. Since then, it has continuously expanded its line of pet supplements. In 2021, Daewoong Pet launched the premium supplement Impactamin Pet, which rose to the top spot in the pet supplement category on the e-commerce platform Coupang within just a year of its release. Last year, the company introduced a new brand, UDCA, a medication for liver disease in dogs and cats.
According to revenue data released last year by Daewoong Pet, the company’s sales jumped from 577.42 million won in 2022 to 1.6 billion won by the third quarter of 2023, marking a fourfold year-on-year increase.
Dong-A Pharmaceutical launched its pet supplement brand Vetple in January 2024 and has since introduced a total of seven products.
While the company has not disclosed specific sales figures, spokesperson Yang Issle noted that consumer response has been positive and sales have been steadily rising.
“We plan to continue releasing a variety of products that can make a difference in the health of dogs and cats,” Yang said. “Dong-A Pharmaceutical aims to strengthen its expertise and credibility in the pet health care market with Vetple at the center of our efforts.”
So, why do more and more pet owners give their pets supplements?
Some pet owners told The Korea JoongAng Daily that they began using supplements not only because they love their companions and want them to be healthy, but also due to a “down-to-earth” issue: the burden of high veterinary costs.
“I once took my dog to the vet and was shocked by the bill,” said 28-year-old Lee Bo-hyun. “It was just a minor issue with his ear, but because pet treatments aren’t covered by insurance, the total cost came to about 150,000 won. So now, I regularly give my dog various supplements.”
“I figure that if they can help reduce future health risks even a little, it's worth it,” Lee added.
Lee is not the only one who feels this way.
Approximately 83 percent of pet owners reported feeling burdened by the cost of veterinary care, and 64.7 percent of the respondents have experienced being unable to visit a veterinary clinic even when their pet was sick, according to a survey by the Korea Consumer Agency in 2021.
The amount spent on veterinary care by each household in Korea is also rapidly increasing. According to a report by KB Financial Group last year, households with pets spent an average of 787,000 won on medical expenses in 2023, a 68.2 percent jump from 468,000 won in 2021.
“Given the steep health care costs, I think it is necessary to try our best to minimize risks by giving our pets supplements,” said 29-year-old cat owner Jeong Da-jin.
“I started to worry that feeding only regular cat food might lead to a nutritional imbalance, which might lead to numerous health issues.”
Price tag pause
While some are willing to invest in supplements to potentially reduce future medical expenses, others find the cost of the supplements themselves to be a financial burden, which ranges from 10,000 to over 100,000 won as found on online retail platforms like Coupang and Naver Shopping.
“I do want to feed it to my baby, but the price is a burden,” said 56-year-old cat owner Han Sang-mi.
“It costs at least two to three times more than regular treats, and when I consider buying supplements for various needs — like multivitamins, joint care and probiotics — it starts to feel overwhelming.”
Retail giant to the rescue
Recognizing this consumer demand, Daiso, the low-cost retail giant, has introduced affordable pet supplements in collaboration with Boryung Consumer Healthcare.
On May 21, Daiso launched pet supplements under the Boryung Liebepet brand, priced at 3,000 won for a box of 15 sticks.
The six types of Boryung Liebepet supplements cover a range of health areas, including overall health, oral health, joint health, eye health, immune system support and skin care.
Daiso’s expansion of its pet product line is a strategic move given the rapidly growing sales of such products.
The retailer’s recent sales figures show a significant uptick in pet products. In 2023 and 2024, the company reported a 20 percent increase compared to the previous year, and from January to May of this year, growth has accelerated to approximately 30 percent year over year.
“Our goal is to continue offering high-quality products at a fixed price and with great value for our customers,” Lim Sun-kyu, head of Asung Daiso’s public relations team, said.
“We will strive to expand our presence in the industry by rolling out pet supplement products on a regular basis,” a Boryung Consumer Healthcare spokesperson said in a press release.
