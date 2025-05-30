This new $650 Dyson hairstyler cut 4 minutes from my morning routine. Here’s how
Published: 30 May. 2025, 07:00
OK, I'll admit it. There are things that I enjoy way more than washing and drying my 40-centimeter-long hair. But it's mainly the drying part, which can be such a chore.
So when Dyson unveiled its new multi-hair styler, the Airwrap Co-anda 2x, this April — launched exclusively in Korea for now and boasting the brand’s most powerful motor yet — I was curious, but not entirely hopeful. After all, unless a machine could magically dry my hair by itself in under a few minutes, what could possibly rescue me from my daily 12 minutes of misery?
Still, I gave it a try.
Disclaimer: This reporter has been using Dyson’s previous Airwrap model for over three years and has gotten pretty skilled at styling with it — making her the perfect person to spot even the subtlest upgrades in the new version.
I woke up at 6:30 a.m. on a Monday — the ungodly hour I often rise for my two-hour commute — and trudged to the shower. By 6:50 a.m., I was on the floor — yes, the floor; it just works better when drying hair — with 15 minutes left to get ready and head out the door to catch a bus that, if missed, would trigger an existential crisis before sunrise.
I cranked the new dryer to full power — max heat, max air flow speed, straight to the roots. Honestly, the unexpectedly strong blast — powered by a 150,000 rpm motor — kind of snapped me awake. It was almost head-tilting force, if I’m being a little dramatic, delivering more airflow and double the pressure — all without getting louder, likely thanks to its new aerodynamics system with an upgraded impeller and diffuser. I have to admit, I was impressed.
Still half-asleep, I continued my hair drying routine. After four minutes, the upper half of my hair was basically dry. By 6:58 a.m., I was done. Finished! That’s four minutes faster than with my old Airwrap. And if that doesn’t sound like a big deal, imagine kissing your dog goodbye, picking out matching shoes and walking to the bus stop with dignity — while still having a minute to spare.
But the real surprise came when I realized I forgot to use hair serum. Normally, I use five pumps before and after drying to tame frizz. Yet my hair still came out smooth and shiny with just the blow-dry. Dyson credits this to its 2x glass bead thermistors, which monitor air temperature 1,000 times per second to prevent heat damage. I believe it and I thank it.
The new design helps too. The matte finish gives better grip and the color options, ceramic pink and rose gold or jasper plum, are a glow-up from the old gray and purple. Even better, the sliders are gone and buttons are here, meaning no more uncomfortable thumb acrobatics. Also, when you set the dryer down mid-use — on a table or the floor — it automatically pauses the airflow. Genius.
The six styling attachments look similar to my older ones — except for the new AirSmooth 2x — but they’ve all been smartly updated with stronger airflow and more beginner-friendly designs.
I was especially curious about the AirSmooth attachment, designed to straighten hair, since I already own a Dyson straightener. I secretly hoped it would underperform — just to justify the hundreds of thousands of won I’d already spent. But no. It worked beautifully. When hair was placed between the nozzle, it automatically detected the strands and clamped shut — then released its grip once the section was done. It’s not as powerful as the straightener — thankfully, maybe — but with just a few passes, my ends were smooth and soft.
For the first time, the attachments include built-in Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) chips that automatically set the best heat and airflow. Cool? Yes. Useful at 7 a.m.? Not really — I stick to full power every time.
The one downside is the giant power block, likely needed to support all that tech. The older version wasn’t exactly travel-friendly either, but at least I could try. This one? I won’t even bother.
So, will this dryer make me wash my hair more often? No. But will it shave off a third of my drying time and stop me from rage-texting as I miss my bus? Absolutely.
I’d definitely buy it — no question — but give me some time. 879,000 won ($650) is no small amount. I’ll either convince my mom to split it with me and conveniently forget to move it out of my room, or gather 10 friends to pitch in for my next birthday.
Until then, I’ll be dreaming of that eight-minute dry and a slightly more graceful start to every day.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
