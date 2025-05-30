스타킹을 머리에? 모자 브랜드 어티슈(ATiiSSU)라면 가능
Published: 30 May. 2025, 10:30
Hosiery for your head? Not a stretch for hat brand ATiiSSU
Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사
Thursday, May 22, 2025
What if your next hat came from a hosiery drawer? ATiiSSU, a headwear brand launched by the founder of the popular sunglass label Gentle Monster, officially debuted on Wednesday with a collection that reimagines women's stockings for the head instead of the legs.
hosiery: 스타킹
drawer: 서랍
reimagine: 새롭게 상상하다, 재해석하다
당신의 다음 모자가 스타킹 서랍에서 나온다면? 인기 선글라스 브랜드 젠틀몬스터의 창립자가 새롭게 선보인 모자 브랜드 ‘어티슈(ATiiSSU)’가 수요일(21일) 공식 론칭했다. 여성용 스타킹을 다리 대신 머리에 쓰는 방식으로 재해석한 컬렉션을 선보였다.
At its first flagship store in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, which opened on the same day, fashion-forward individuals were busy tying lace stockings like durags, swapping one wild hat after another and tilting their heads in a dozen different directions.
fashion-forward: 패션에 앞선, 유행을 선도하는
tilt one’s head: 고개를 기울이다
같은 날 문을 연 서울 강남구의 플래그십 스토어는 유행에 민감한 패션 피플들로 붐볐다. 그들은 레이스 스타킹을 듀랙처럼 묶어보거나, 화려한 모자를 번갈아 써보며 다양한 각도로 고개를 돌려보는 모습을 보였다.
The scene had a certain "Mean Girls" element about it, reminiscent of when Regina George turns up in a tank top with nipple cutouts and suddenly everyone follows suit. But if any brand is to lead Korea’s next avant-garde fashion trend, it’s IICombined, the creative force behind cult-favorite beauty and fragrance brand Tamburins and futuristic eyewear label Gentle Monster. Its newest line, ATiiSSU, aims to design timeless pieces and push the boundaries of what a hat can be.
follow suit: 따라하다
avant-garde: 전위적인, 실험적인
timeless piece: 시대를 초월한 작품
그 풍경은 마치 영화 ‘퀸카로 살아남는 법(Mean Girls)’에서 주인공 레지나 조지가 가슴 부분이 뚫린 민소매를 입고 나타나자 모두가 따라 입는 장면을 연상케 했다. 그만큼 실험적인 컬렉션이란 얘기다. 하지만 한국의 다음 아방가르드 패션 트렌드를 이끌 브랜드가 있다면, 뷰티 브랜드 탬버린즈와 미래지향적 안경 브랜드 젠틀몬스터를 만든 아이아이컴바인드(IICombined)일 것이다. ATiiSSU는 유행을 타지 않을 모자 디자인을 지향하며, 모자의 경계를 확장하는 것을 목표로 한다고 했다.
The nascent brand garnered prelaunch hype when Stray Kids member Felix was spotted with ATiiSSU’s hats on Instagram late last month. Although the Gangnam store wasn’t very busy for the first two hours after opening, online sales, which launched simultaneously with the brick-and-mortar store, were booming.
nascent: 신생의, 이제 막 시작된
garner hype: 주목을 받다, 화제가 되다
ATiiSSU는 지난달 말 스트레이키즈의 필릭스가 인스타그램에서 어티슈의 모자를 착용한 모습이 포착되며 런칭 전부터 큰 화제를 모았다. 강남 매장은 오픈 직후 2시간 동안 비교적 한산했지만, 동시에 시작된 온라인 판매는 활황을 띠었다.
Throughout the two-story building, over 100 gender neutral caps, beanies, bucket hats, cowboy hats and balaclavas were on display, including ones that fashion women's stockings as headwear and others that incorporate the fabric into caps. Prices range from 72,000 won ($52) to 168,000 won. The Wing Cap, a leather hat with mini batman-like wings on the sides, was also exclusively available at the offline store.
gender neutral: 성별에 구애받지 않는
incorporate: 포함하다, 접목하다
2층 규모의 강남 매장에는 남녀 모두 쓸 수 있는 캡, 비니, 버킷햇, 카우보이햇, 바라클라바 등 100여 종의 모자가 전시되어 있었다. 여성용 스타킹을 모자로 변형하거나 해당 소재를 일부 접목한 제품도 포함됐다. 가격은 7만2000원에서 16만8000원까지 다양하다. 가죽 소재에 배트맨 같은 작은 날개가 달린 ‘윙 캡’같은, 오직 오프라인 매장에서만 구매할 수 있는 한정판도 있었다.
Physical space has always been an important component for IICombined brands, and ATiiSSU’s flagship maintained a similar bold, conceptual and slightly disorienting aesthetic to its sister labels. At the center of the first floor is a striking feature referred to as the “tunnel,” a spatial work of art that embodies the brand’s desire to transcend invisible boundaries.
component: 요소
disorienting: 혼란을 주는
transcend: 초월하다
아이아이컴바인드의 브랜드는 공간 디자인도 매우 중요하게 여기기로 유명하다. ATiiSSU의 플래그십 매장도 역시 자매 브랜드들과 마찬가지로 대담하고 개념적이지만 한편으로는 다소 혼란스러운 미감을 보여줬다. 1층 중앙에는 ‘터널’이라 불리는 공간 예술 작품이 설치되어 있다. 이는 브랜드가 지향하는 ‘보이지 않는 경계를 초월한다’는 철학을 시각적으로 구현한 것이다.
Upstairs, the second floor carries a lighter mood through the use of blue and white interior design. A collaborative piece with visual artist Adrian Kiss stood out — a deconstructed secondhand sofa fused with Kiss’s signature quilted leather, forming a sculptural furniture.
deconstructed: 해체된
fuse: 융합하다
sculptural: 조각 같은
2층은 파란색과 흰색을 사용해 한결 가벼운 분위기를 자아낸다. 특히 눈에 띄는 작품은 헝가리와 네덜란드를 중심으로 활동하는 비주얼 아티스트 에이드리안 키스와의 협업 작품이다. 중고 소파를 해체해 키스 특유의 퀼팅 가죽 시리즈와 융합시킨 조각 같은 가구다.
WRITTEN BY LEE JIAN TRANSLATED BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]][[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
