K-Teacher Program to grow with new courses launching in June
Published: 30 May. 2025, 15:12
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
The National Institute of Korean Language said Friday it will add new courses to its K-Teacher Program, an online educational course for overseas Korean language teachers, starting in June.
The program is set to consist of four course types: the general curriculum, area-specific course, locally tailored course and customized course. The institute recommends selecting courses based on individual needs.
The general curriculum has been officially operating since last year. The area-specific, locally tailored and customized courses will be available for study next month.
The program can be found on the Center for Teaching and Learning Korean website. Participants who complete the course will receive both a certificate and a digital badge.
The institute said it will collaborate with the King Sejong Institute Foundation — a public organization that promotes Korean language education — to include graduates of the K-Teacher Program in the hiring criteria for local instructors.
High-performing participants may also be selected for a separate training program hosted by the institute.
The institute plans to promote the Korean language training program in regions including Japan, China, Mongolia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Egypt and Israel.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)