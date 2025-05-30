Finding solace in clear sentences and quiet architecture

“I came to understand the quiet brilliance of Shunsuke Murai’s work only years later, as I visited the buildings he had created over the decades,” writes novelist Masashi Matsuie in “The Summer House.”Murai, a fictional architect, is based on Junzo Yoshimura, who taught famed Korean architect Kim Swoo Geun. In the novel, Matsuie’s protagonist reflects on his time working under Murai and grows to appreciate the elder architect’s steadfast values.Amid Japan’s postwar economic boom, Murai refused to be swept up by self-display or fleeting trends. He quietly and consistently produced buildings that were functional, beautiful in a timeless way and considerate of those who used them. The author’s quiet admiration becomes clear as he retraces Murai’s works decades later, feeling the understated excellence of his creations.Back in the present, Korea’s streets are plastered with chaotic presidential campaign posters. But instead of stirring anticipation, the sight may bring a sigh. In moments like this, some seek refuge not in rhetoric, but in the clarity of a well-written sentence. Turning the pages of this novel, wrapped in a forest-green cover, feels like letting in a fresh, cooling breeze. A rare sense of ease returns.The novel depicts the days a young architect spends alongside the senior architect he reveres. With sharp, unobstructed language, Matsuie navigates architecture, nature, art and daily life. Japanese writer Hiromi Kawakami described the prose as delivering “a reading experience as gentle as a caress.” Murai’s architectural sensibility — simple, enduring and devoid of ego — seems to echo the author’s literary style.An early scene captures a quietly awakening morning:“Even before the sun rises, the sky turns a mysterious shade of blue. In a moment, the outlines of the forest appear from the depths of darkness.“Morning comes without fanfare. I rise from bed and raise the blinds of the small glass window facing the courtyard. Fog.“A white mass, emerging from somewhere unseen, slowly brushes against the leaves and branches of the fragrant tree. It is quiet. Even the birds seem to have given up singing.“I open the window, lean out, and inhale the scent of the fog. If fog had a color, it would not be white — it would be green.”The novel won the 2013 Yomiuri Prize for Literature. Sometimes, when the world feels too loud, escaping into precise, serene prose may offer the truest form of clarity.나는 그 시절의 선생님 건축을 십 년, 이십 년 뒤에 직접 보고 돌아다니면서 무라이 슌스케라는 건축가가 묵묵히 계속해온 일의 비범함을 피부로 느끼게 되었다. 고도경제성장의 파도에 휩쓸리지 않고, 안이한 자기과시욕에 구애되지 않고, 실질적이면서도 시대에 좌우되지 않는 아름다움을 지닌, 그러면서도 사용하기 편리한 건물을 무라이 슌스케는 하나하나 만들어내고 있었다.-마쓰이에 마사시 『여름은 오래 그곳에 남아』 중에서.길거리에 대선 벽보가 어지러이 붙어있지만 기대보다 한숨이 나오는 건 나뿐인가. 이럴 땐 차라리 정갈한 문장으로 도망치자. 푸른 숲 표지의 이 책을 펼쳐 들자 맑고 시원한 바람이 불어왔다. 오랜만에 숨이 트였다.한 청년 건축가가 경외하는 노 건축가와 함께 일한 날들을 그린 소설이다. 건축과 자연, 예술과 일상에 대한 “명석하고 막힘 없는 언어 구사”로 “부드러운 애무 같은 독서감을 선사한다”(소설가 가와카미 히로미)는 평을 받았다. 위 인용문 속 무라이의 건축 미학은 작가 마쓰이에의 소설 미학과도 통하는 듯하다.두 번째 페이지의 일부를 옮겨본다.“해가 뜨기 얼마 전부터 하늘은 신비한 푸른빛을 띠며, 모든 것을 삼킨 깊은 어둠 가운데에서 순식간에 숲의 윤곽이 떠오른다. 일출 시간을 기다리지 않고, 아침은 싱겁게 밝아온다. 침대에서 일어나 가운뎃마당에 면한 작은 유리창 블라인드를 올린다. 안개. 어느 틈에 어디에서 솟구쳤는지 하얀 덩어리가 계수나무 가지와 잎사귀를 천천히 쓰다듬으며 움직인다. 조용했다. 새도 포기하고 지저귐을 그만두었나 보다. 유리창을 열고 코를 멀리 밀듯이 얼굴을 내밀고 안개 냄새를 맡는다. 안개 냄새에 색깔이 있다면 그것은 하얀색이 아니라 초록색일 것이다.”등장인물 무라이 슌스케는 김수근의 스승인 요시무라 준조가 모델로 알려진다. 2013년 요미우리문학상 수상작.