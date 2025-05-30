Korea confronts near-zero growth, seeks balanced stimulus measures

The Bank of Korea’s Monetary Policy Board lowered the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.50 percent on Thursday. It also slashed its annual growth forecast to 0.8 percent — half of its projection in February — marking a sharp deterioration in Korea’s economic outlook.This places Korea’s economy in 0-percent territory for only the fourth time since democratization. The other instances were during the 1998 Asian financial crisis (-4.9 percent), the 2009 global financial crisis (0.8 percent) and the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic (-0.7 percent). A combination of plummeting exports, triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies and weakening domestic demand has already resulted in negative growth for the first quarter. The export-driven Korean economy, hit hard by global shocks, now faces added political instability following former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s imposition of martial law and subsequent impeachment.Given the financial pressure on households, swift economic support is needed. The problem is that the government has limited tools. Conventional stimulus — boosting fiscal spending and lowering interest rates — requires policy space that Korea may not have.The fiscal environment is constrained. National debt hit a record 1,175 trillion won last year. The Korea Development Institute recently advised the government to be cautious about expanding expenditures. Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung has called for an emergency supplementary budget to “extinguish immediate fires,” though he has not specified an amount. The party previously suggested a second supplementary budget of at least 20 trillion won. People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo has pledged a 30 trillion won package if elected.Regardless of who takes office, a second supplementary budget totaling around 30 trillion won appears likely. If fully financed by government bonds, Korea’s national debt could rise to nearly 1,311 trillion won by year’s end. Handouts, such as local currency vouchers, must be kept to a minimum. Spending should be tightly focused and efficient. With tax revenue falling short for two consecutive years and more shortfalls expected due to low growth, budget adjustments and minimizing unused expenditures will be essential.Monetary policy is also constrained. Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong signaled the potential for additional rate cuts but expressed concern about rising household debt and volatility in the Seoul real estate market. He acknowledged that sharp rate cuts during the pandemic were a “mistake” that inflated asset prices. Rhee emphasized that the overheated property market must eventually cool, and expressed caution about supporting the construction sector.The new administration must prioritize effectiveness while minimizing side effects. Calls for dramatic stimulus should be avoided. Responsible fiscal management and a sober approach to monetary policy will be essential in navigating this fragile moment.한국은행 금융통화위원회가 어제 기준금리를 연 2.5%로 0.25%포인트 내렸다. 올해 성장률 전망도 지난 2월 전망의 절반 수준인 0.8%로 대폭 낮췄다. 민주화 이후 한국 경제가 마이너스나 0%대 성장을 한 건 1998년 외환위기(-4.9%), 2009년 글로벌 금융위기(0.8%), 2020년 코로나 팬데믹(-0.7%) 등 세 번뿐이었다. 트럼프발 관세 충격으로 수출이 급감하고 내수마저 힘을 잃으면서 이미 올해 1분기엔 역성장했다. 트럼프라는 대외 쇼크를 온전히 얻어맞은 수출주도형 한국 경제에 윤석열 전 대통령의 비상식적 계엄과 탄핵을 둘러싼 정치적 불확실성이란 대내 충격까지 더해진 탓이다.민생 경제가 어려운 만큼 경기 보강을 위한 속도감 있는 대응이 불가피하다. 문제는 거시 정책을 쓸 만한 정책 자원이 충분하지 않다는 점이다. 경기를 살리는 교과서적 처방은 재정을 풀고 금리를 내리는 것이다. 한데 우선 재정 여건이 좋지 않다. 지난해 국가채무는 1175조원으로 사상 최고치였다. 한국개발연구원(KDI)이 최근 “정부지출 추가 확대에는 신중하게 접근하라”고 조언할 만하다. 이재명 더불어민주당 대선후보는 “추경으로 당장 급한 불을 꺼야 한다”고 했다. 추경 규모는 밝히지 않았지만 민주당이 이미 최소 20조원의 2차 추경을 언급한 바 있다. 김문수 국민의힘 대선후보는 당선 즉시 ‘30조 추경’을 약속했다. 누가 집권하든 30조원 안팎의 2차 추경이 예상되지만, 재원을 전액 국채로 조달할 경우 올해 말 국가채무는 1311조원에 육박할 것으로 전망된다. 지역화폐 같은 돈 풀기식 추경은 최소화하고 꼭 필요한 곳에 알뜰하게 써야 한다. 2년 연속 세수 결손에 이어 올해도 저성장으로 인한 대규모 세수 펑크가 예상되는 만큼 세입 경정 추경부터 해서 예산 불용을 최소화할 필요가 있다.통화정책도 여유가 많지 않다. 이창용 한국은행 총재는 어제 “향후 기준금리 인하 폭이 조금 더 커질 가능성이 있다”면서도 금리 인하에 따른 가계부채 급증 가능성과 서울 부동산 시장 불안을 우려했다. 그는 코로나 대응을 위해 금리를 급격히 내린 게 ‘실수’라고까지 평가했다. 자산가격만 밀어올렸기 때문이다. 이 총재는 “(급등한 서울 부동산 가격이) 언젠간 조정돼야 한다”며 건설업 지원에 조심스러운 입장을 표했다. 시장과 새 정부를 향해 금리 인하 신중론을 대놓고 피력한 셈이다.결국 부작용을 최소화하는 경기 대응 방안을 고민해야 한다. 민생의 어려움을 앞세워 ‘화끈한 한 방’을 보여주겠다는 성급함은 없어야 한다. 그런 정책은 가능하지도, 바람직하지도 않다. 새 정부가 없는 살림이지만 알뜰하게 쓰겠다는 자세로 재정 규율을 보여주고 이 총재가 언급한 통화정책의 위험도 깊이 새겼으면 한다.